Listen: Cynthia Erivo Performs 'Everytime You Go Away' Cover From John Candy Documentary

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Cynthia Erivo is paying tribute to actor John Candy with her cover of "Everytime You Go Away." The 1980 rock song was originally performed by Hall & Oates, and later covered to great acclaim by Paul Young. Erivo's version is featured in John Candy: I Like Me, the new documentary about the late actor from director Colin Hanks and producer Ryan Reynolds. Check out her cover below.

John Candy: I Like Me is an exploration of the life of the Canadian comedian. The movie documents his on- and off-camera existence, featuring never-before-seen home videos, intimate access to his family, and recollections from collaborators to paint a bigger picture of one of the brightest stars of the ’70s, ’80s and ’90s. John Candy: I Like Me premiered at the 50th Toronto International Film Festival on opening night, Thursday, September 4, 2025 and will debut globally on Prime Video on October 10, 2025.

Cynthia Erivo will next be seen on screen as Elphaba in Wicked: For Good, which will hit theaters this November. In the meantime, she remains busy this summer, having hosted the TONY AWARDS in June and starring in Jesus Christ Superstar at the Hollywood Bowl in August. She also recently appeared in Season 2 of Peacock's Poker Face, and released her second album of original music. Other upcoming projects include a film adaptation of Tomi Adeyemi's Children of Blood and Bone and a solo production of DRACULA on the West End in 2026.

She is a Grammy, Emmy, and Tony Award-winning actress, singer, and producer, as well as an Academy Award, Golden Globe, BAFTA, and SAG nominee. For her performance in Wicked, Erivo has received numerous accolades, including nominations at THE GOLDEN GLOBES and Academy Awards. She made her Broadway debut in 2015 as Celie in The Color Purple.