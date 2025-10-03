Video: Dylan Mulvaney Is Bringing the Humor, Heart, and Honesty

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On this very special edition of The Roundtable with Robert Bannon, we welcome the incomparable Dylan Mulvaney! Known for her radiant spirit, candid storytelling, and unapologetic authenticity, Dylan joins Robert to talk all about her brand-new one-person show, The Least Problematic Woman in the World, making its Off-Broadway debut at the Lucille Lortel Theatre. From TikTok stardom to Broadway stages, Dylan’s journey has captured the hearts of millions, and now she is stepping into a bold new chapter of live performance.

In this engaging and heartfelt conversation, Dylan opens up about creating the show, the vulnerability of sharing her story, and the joy of connecting with audiences in real time. It’s funny, it’s fearless, and it’s inspiring—an hour you won’t want to miss!

About The Roundtable with Robert Bannon:

The Roundtable with Robert Bannon is a show about art & artists! From the best of Broadway, TV, Film, Music and Social Media, there is something for everyone! From the biggest stars on Broadway to up & coming musicians to legendary movie stars, The Roundtable aims to shed light to those using their voices for change and to entertain. After over 300 episodes and over one million viewers of The Roundtable on YouTube & The Broadway Podcast Network, the show begins airing exclusive weekly episodes on BroadwayWorld every Friday. From Ann-Margret to Bianca Del Rio, you just never know who will show up!

Photo Credit: Andy Henderson