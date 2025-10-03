Exclusive: Michael Iskander on How KIMBERLY AKIMBO Prepared Him for HOUSE OF DAVID

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The last few years have been quite the journey for Michael Iskander. After making his Broadway debut in the Tony Award-winning musical Kimberly Akimbo, the actor took on the monumental task of leading House of David, the epic biblical drama series. Now, after closing Akimbo on Broadway in 2024, he already has two seasons under his belt.

"It was really amazing to start out in Kimberly Akimbo on the stage," the actor shared in an exclusive interview with BroadwayWorld. "For me, it really prepped me for the rigorous schedule that is on set. It's different in that, on stage, once you start, you tell the whole story from start to finish. Every night, you do the same thing, but you discover different things. I found that that aided me a lot in the process on screen... It just helped me so much to discover and find the little intricate details approaching David almost in a theatrical sense."

As a musician, Iskander also lends his voice to the show, singing in the original biblical languages in several episodes. "I reached out to the production team and I said, 'I would love to do the music of the show in this style,' and I showed them a snippet of what it would sound like, and they loved it," he recalled.

Check out the full interview with the performer, who makes his case for why David himself would love watching Hamilton on Broadway. The new season of House of David will be exclusively available with a Wonder Project subscription on Prime Video in the U.S. on Sunday, October 5.

House of David tells the story of the ascent of the biblical figure, David, who eventually becomes the most renowned and celebrated king of Israel. Season one captivated over 44 million viewers worldwide, premiering in the top 10 new series debuts in the U.S. to date, and reached #1 on Prime Video in the U.S.

In Season 2, Israel nears collapse as Saul’s reign falters. David rises from shepherd to warrior, caught between loyalty and destiny, while the Age of Iron transforms warfare. As families fracture, forbidden loves spark, and alliances shift, faith and power collide in a struggle that will decide Israel’s future.