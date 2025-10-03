Listen: KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN Movie Soundtrack Available Now

Click Here for More on Kiss of the Spider Woman Film

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The official soundtrack is now available for the film adaptation of Kiss of the Spider Woman, starring Jennifer Lopez and Tonatiuh. With songs by Broadway songwriting duo John Kander and Frank Ebb, the 24-song soundtrack includes musical numbers like the title song, "She’s A Woman," “Gimme Love," and “Never You," which is one of three that were performed in the original SUNY Purchase production of the musical in 1990, but not included in the Broadway version.

Additional songs included from the pre-Broadway SUNY production are “I Will Dance Alone” and “An Everyday Man” as well as the never-before-released “Come Out,” available as a bonus track on the CD version. Listen to the soundtrack below.

Directed by Oscar winner Bill Condon, Kiss Of The Spider Woman made its world premiere at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival and will arrive in theaters on October 10, 2025. Find out what critics thought of it here.

About Kiss of the Spider Woman

Bill Condon’s new adaptation is based on the acclaimed 1976 novel Kiss of the Spider Woman by Argentinian writer Manuel Puig and the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical of the same name by the multiple Tony Award-winning playwright Terrence McNally (Master Class, Ragtime) and composer/lyricist team John Kander and Fred Ebb (Cabaret, Chicago). The original musical debuted on Broadway in 1993, going on to win seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical, and Best Original Score. Several of the performers also took home awards, including Chita Rivera.

Valentín (Luna/">Diego Luna), a political prisoner, shares a cell with Molina (Tonatiuh), a window dresser convicted of public indecency. The two form an unlikely bond as Molina recounts the plot of a Hollywood musical starring his favorite silver screen diva, Ingrid Luna (Jennifer Lopez). Find out what critics thought of the movie here.

Written for the screen and directed by Bill Condon, this visually stunning and emotionally charged adaptation stars Emmy Award® nominee Luna/">Diego Luna (Andor, Y tu mamá también), Tonatiuh (Carry On, Promised Land), and Emmy®, Grammy® and Golden Globes Award-nominated superstar Jennifer Lopez (Hustlers, Out of Sight), who also serves as an executive producer alongside Luna/">Diego Luna. Produced by Barry Josephson, p.g.a., Tom Kirdahy, p.g.a., and Greg Yolen, p.g.a.

Photo credit: Courtesy of Roadside Attractions