Video: Liam Tamne Is the New Leader of HOUSE OF MCQUEEN

There's a new McQueen in town! Liam Tamne has officially taken over as 'Lee' in House of McQueen, bringing the fashion icon to life eight times a week at the Mansion at Hudson Yards. What's it like playing such an iconic figure?

"I'm really playing more on the dark side of his struggles. I'm really, really honing in on that," Tamne told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "It's really something that I feel quite passionate about. It's an ugly story. are sadness to this story... I mean, addiction is ugly, but at the same time, he embraces ugliness. That was his saying. So we have to embrace it, we have to tell that story. It has to be told in that way because we wouldn't be doing it justice."

A decade in the making, the play plunges the audience into a series of scenes that explore McQueen’s journey from working-class to global stardom, exploring relationships that defined him and the artistry that took the fashion world by storm.

Written by award-winning playwright, Darrah Cloud, and directed by Sam Helfrich, House of McQueen is a deeply personal and authentic portrait of Lee Alexander McQueen, played by Newton. From his apprenticeship on Savile Row to helming Givenchy and later launching his own label, the play delves into the complicated relationships in his life with key figures including Isabella Blow (played by Catherine LeFrere) and his mother Joyce McQueen (played by Tony nominee Emily Skinner).

Watch in this video as Liam chats more about the thrill of playing the role, taking over for Luke Newton, and more.