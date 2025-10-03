Listen: Josh Groban Teams Up with Pasek & Paul for New Song 'The Constant' from Forthcoming Album

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tony, EMMY, and five-time GRAMMY Award-nominated performer Josh Groban has announced Hidden Gems, arriving November 14th via Reprise Records. To herald the announcement, he has shared the first offering from the upcoming project, a brand-new song, “The Constant,” which Groban wrote with EGOT winners Pasek and Paul. Listen to it below!

On the new project, Groban comments, "Hidden Gems is a giant thank you to my fans for keeping these songs in their hearts my whole career. While each of their releases were limited, these tracks were never any less meaningful for me or for them. I’m also so excited to release a brand new song called The Constant that I wrote with Pasek & Paul that truly represents how grateful I am to have this music, and my listeners, every single day. We are the constant!”

Hidden Gems is a collection that brings together ten rare tracks - many of which have never been available on streaming platforms. In addition to his brand new song “The Constant,” Hidden Gems includes deep cuts like “Signs,” co-written with Toby Gad and Bernie Herms, and “Everything You Needed,” a ballad given to Josh by Sia. Other highlights include “Smile,” Josh’s take on the Charlie Chaplin classic that he’s performed around the world, and “Konosaki No Michi,” the closing theme from a major 2012 Japanese drama.

Also featured are “With You” and “My Heart Was Home Again,” recorded for a limited-edition Hallmark Valentine’s Day CD, as well as “Remember” from the film TROY, and a Spanish-language duet version of “Broken Vow” with Arturo Sandoval. The album closes with “Empty Sky,” a raw, late-night studio recording with Steve Jordan, Isaiah Sharkey, and Pino Palladino - an early Elton John song, and a rare glimpse of Groban live on upright piano.

Up next, Groban's Find Your Light Foundation will be hosting their annual Find Your Light Benefit Concert for Arts Education taking place on Wednesday, October 8th at Jazz at Lincoln Center in NY. Hosted by Groban, the evening will celebrate the vital role that arts education plays in the health and well-being of our nation’s youth, and feature performances and appearances from Ben Folds, Norah Jones, Renée Fleming, Terence Blanchard, Jordan Fisher, Elmo and Ernie (from Sesame Street), and many more.

This year, the Find Your Light Foundation has supported nearly 200 arts education organizations in 33 states, enabled 300,000 youth access to arts education, donated $1.25 Million to arts education, and advocated for arts education programs where they are needed most. Last year's benefit concert raised a record of 1.4 million dollars to help provide arts education to students around the country.

Earlier this year, Groban released his career-spanning album Gems and its Deluxe Edition. Among many highlights, the 18-track collection boasts the 3x-Platinum signature anthem “You Raise Me Up,” Billboard Adult Contemporary #1 “To Where You Are”, the Beauty and the Beast Original Motion Picture Soundtrack standout “Evermore”, as well as fan favorite show stopping renditions of “Over The Rainbow” from The Wizard of Oz, “Pure Imagination” from Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, and Simon & Garfunkel’s “Bridge Over Troubled Water.” Gems (Deluxe Edition) featured 23 additional songs including some of Josh’s beloved duets, such as “Run” with Sarah McLachlan, “99 Years” with Jennifer Nettles, and “We Will Meet Once Again” with Andrea Bocelli, alongside additional fan-favorites “River,” “I Believe (When I Fall In Love It Will Be Forever),” “Broken Vow,” and “Remember When It Rained.”

Earlier this summer, Groban lit up the Las Vegas strip with his sold-out, exclusive five-night run at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace with his hits-focused production, Josh Groban: Gems — Exclusive Las Vegas Engagement. He also returned to host the 16th annual Jimmy Awards® ceremony for the second time.

In 2016, Groban made his Tony-nominated Broadway debut as Pierre in Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1912. In the Spring of 2023, Groban took to Broadway once again, performing in the highly anticipated revival of Sweeney Todd, playing the title role which earned him Tony and GRAMMY Nominations along with widespread acclaim.

HIDDEN GEMS TRACKLISTING

1. The Constant

2. Signs

3. Everything You Needed

4. The Mystery Of Your Gift (featuring Brian Byrne and the American Boychoir)

5. Smile

6. With You

7. My Heart Was Home Again

8. Konosaki No Michi

9. Remember (with Tanja Tzarovska)

10. Solo Esta Soledad (with Arturo Sandoval)

11. Empty Sky

Photo Credit: Sami Drasin