OH, MARY! Star Tony Macht Joins Season 3 of HBO's THE COMEBACK

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Tony Macht, who originated the role of Mary's Husband's Assistant in the hit comedy Oh, Mary!, is now set to star in the upcoming third season of HBO's The Comeback. Details regarding his role have yet to be announced. Deadline was the first to report the news.

The mockumentary series, from creators Lisa Kudrow and Michael Patrick King, will also star John Early, Abbi Jacobson, Barry Shabaka Henley, Brittany O’Grady, Zane Phillips, and Julian Stern. Previously announced cast members include Tim Bagley, Matt Cook, Ella Stiller, and Tony Award-winning director Jack O'Brien, who will make a rare acting appearance in the show.

The third and final season of The Comeback was announced in June, 20 years after the first season debuted in 2005, and 10 years after season two. Lisa Kudrow, Dan Bucatinsky, Laura Silverman, and Damian Young all return as series regulars for the new season. Season 3 will debut on HBO and HBO Max in 2026.

The mockumentary, which centers on sitcom actress Valerie Cherish (Kudrow), is a comedic look at the entertainment and television industries. Featuring found footage and meta in-jokes, the show follows Valerie in her continued efforts to revive her career and has attracted several guest stars, including Andy Cohen, Chelsea Handler, Conan O'Brien, and RuPaul.

Tony Macht made his Broadway debut in Cole Escola's Oh, Mary!, reprising his role as Mary's Husband's Assistant from the off-Broadway production. Other stage credits include Soiré at Walter Benjamin’s (Teatro Latea), Malvolio (The Classical Theater of Harlem), The Sasquatch Rituals (The Kitchen), The Alcestiad (Magis Theater Company), and A Streetcar Named Desire (Mister Rogers).



Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas