Video: Ayo Edebiri Talks Returning to Her Stage Roots in Broadway's PROOF

Following several high-profile projects on the screen, Ayo Edebiri is thrilled to return to her stage roots in the upcoming Broadway revival of David Auburn's Proof. "I think that's my favorite thing. Working with an audience, that feeling of people's energy in a real way is so nice," the Theater Camp star told Seth Meyers on a recent episode of Late Night.

She continued, highlighting the importance of "having that space where you can all be with each other. You're off your phones and you're just in the room." Proof, which opens next Spring, will mark Edebiri's Broadway debut, though her theater background harkens back to her days as a student at NYU. During that time, she considered becoming a playwright before pursuing stand-up comedy. "I love seeing plays, I love theater... I'm very excited."

Watch the full interview, where she dives into her love of Boston sports teams, bonding with director Luca Guadagnino, and working with Andrew Garfield and Julia Roberts in her new film After the Hunt.

Proof, starring Edebiri and Don Cheadle, will play a strictly limited engagement, beginning previews Tuesday, March 31, 2026, ahead of an official opening night on Thursday, April 16, 2026. The production will be directed by Tony Award winner Thomas Kail and produced by Mike Bosner and Kail.

Ayo Edebiri is an award-winning actor, writer, producer, director, and comedian who works both in front of and behind the camera. Currently, Edebiri stars in FX’s “The Bear,” which debuted in 2022 to critical acclaim.

Edebiri made her directorial debut in season three of “The Bear” and earned a Directors Guild of America Award nomination in the category of Outstanding Directorial Achievement in a Comedy Series. She won the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series (season one) and was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress (seasons two and three).

She was previously seen in the comedy films Theater Camp and Bottoms, and recently voiced ‘Envy’ in Pixar’s Inside Out 2. She will next be seen in director Luca Guadagnino’s highly anticipated feature, After The Hunt, alongside Julia Roberts and Andrew Garfield.