Video: Eden Espinosa Stars in New HAUNTED MANSION-Inspired Music Video

Tony Award–nominated performer Eden Espinosa is starring in the music video for 'Heartbreaker,' an original song from PattyCake Productions. The production pays tribute to Disney’s Haunted Mansion attraction, with the Lempicka star appearing as the axe-wielding bride Constance Hatchaway.

"Heartbreaker is our love letter to the Haunted Mansion and its most dangerous resident," said Tony Wakim, one half of PattyCake’s songwriting duo. “Constance has always loomed large in Mansion mythology, and bringing her to life with Eden’s powerhouse vocals was a dream collaboration.”

"The Haunted Mansion has always been my favorite ride," added Layne Stein, the other half of the duo. “Getting to channel that lifelong love into music — and give Constance her own musical moment — was an absolute thrill.”

The video offers a blend of black and white and color footage, meant to evoke the macabre glamour of classic horror and Broadway spectacle. It also stars Brandon Allen Wood, Layne Stein, Shawn Ryan, and David Wize. Check it out now.

About Eden Espinosa

Eden Espinosa is a Tony-nominated performer whose credits include ‘Elphaba’ in Wicked (Broadway, Los Angeles, and San Francisco) and ‘Maureen Johnson’ in the closing Broadway company of Rent. Most recently, she played the title role in the musical Lempicka, earning a Tony Award nomination for her performance. Other credits include: ‘Trina’ in Falsettos (National Tour), ‘Daniela’ in In The Heights (Kennedy Center), ‘Emma Borden’ in Lizzie (Signature), and ‘Mary’ in Merrily We Roll Along (Huntington).

About PattyCake Productions

PattyCake Productions is a creative collective dedicated to crafting theatrical content inspired by pop culture. Known for their original music, viral videos, and visual storytelling, PattyCake Productions attempts to bridge the worlds of fandom and Broadway.