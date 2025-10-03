Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 3, 2025- In the Rehearsal Room with CHESS and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is October 3, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

Good morning, Broadway fans! Start your day with the latest buzz in theatre: Liam Tamne has officially taken over as ‘Lee’ in The House of McQueen and shares his excitement in a new video interview, while rehearsals are underway for the first-ever Broadway revival of Chess—get a sneak peek of the cast hard at work! You can also meet the cast of Bess Wohl’s new play Liberation with some behind-the-scenes photos. Plus, don’t miss must-watch videos featuring Ariana DeBose as she talks about The Baker’s Wife, Lin-Manuel Miranda sharing about Buena Vista Social Club, and Christian Slater reminiscing on his Broadway debut. Over in Hot Photos, check out the first look at Wicked’s non-replica Austrian production and see P!nk posing with the cast of Masquerade. For insider perspectives, don’t miss Howard Sherman’s take on Broadway’s “doomsaying” and upcoming labor negotiations and news on Thomas Gibson starring in a new David Mamet reading. There's plenty more in store, so grab your coffee and dive into all the latest from BroadwayWorld!