Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 3, 2025- In the Rehearsal Room with CHESS and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is October 3, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
Good morning, Broadway fans! Start your day with the latest buzz in theatre: Liam Tamne has officially taken over as ‘Lee’ in The House of McQueen and shares his excitement in a new video interview, while rehearsals are underway for the first-ever Broadway revival of Chess—get a sneak peek of the cast hard at work! You can also meet the cast of Bess Wohl’s new play Liberation with some behind-the-scenes photos. Plus, don’t miss must-watch videos featuring Ariana DeBose as she talks about The Baker’s Wife, Lin-Manuel Miranda sharing about Buena Vista Social Club, and Christian Slater reminiscing on his Broadway debut. Over in Hot Photos, check out the first look at Wicked’s non-replica Austrian production and see P!nk posing with the cast of Masquerade. For insider perspectives, don’t miss Howard Sherman’s take on Broadway’s “doomsaying” and upcoming labor negotiations and news on Thomas Gibson starring in a new David Mamet reading. There's plenty more in store, so grab your coffee and dive into all the latest from BroadwayWorld!
Video: Liam Tamne Is the New Leader of HOUSE OF MCQUEEN
There's a new McQueen in town! Liam Tamne has officially taken over as 'Lee' in The House of McQueen, bringing the fashion icon to life eight times a week at the Mansion at Hudson Yards. Watch in this video as Liam chats more about the thrill of playing the role, taking over for Luke Newton, and more.
Video: The Cast of CHESS Is Making Moves in the Rehearsal Room
The board is set! Rehearsals are very much underway for the first-ever Broadway revival of Chess, which begins performances at the Imperial Theatre on October 15. Watch in this video as the rest of the team chimes in about what bringing Chess back in 2025 means to them.
Photos: Meet the Cast of LIBERATION on Broadway
Following its award-winning world premiere earlier this year, Liberation, a new play by Tony Award nominee Bess Wohl, and directed by Tony Award nominee Whitney White, will open on October 28, 2025 on Broadway at the James Earl Jones Theatre. Check out photos of the cast in rehearsals!
| Video: Ariana DeBose and More Discuss THE BAKER'S WIFE
by Stephi Wild
Rehearsals are underway for The Baker’s Wife at Classic Stage Company. The production will run from October 23 – December 21, 2025 at CSC’s Lynn F. Angelson Theater, with an opening night set for November 11, 2025. The cast and creative team recently chatted with us about the show!. (more...)
| Video: Lin-Manuel Miranda and Luis Miranda Discuss BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB on TODAY
by Josh Sharpe
On Thursday, Broadway favorite Lin-Manuel Miranda and his dad, Luis A. Miranda Jr., joined TODAY to talk about the Tony Award-winning show Buena Vista Social Club, the first Broadway musical to have an all-Spanish score. Watch the interview!. (more...)
| Video: Christian Slater Recalls Making His Broadway Debut in THE MUSIC MAN
by Josh Sharpe
On Wednesday, Christian Slater visited Late Night with Seth Meyers to discuss his latest film project, If I Had Legs I'd Kick. During his conversation, he also looked back at his Broadway debut, which he made at the age of 9 in The Music Man. Watch it now!. (more...)
| Photos: First Look at the Non-Replica Production of WICKED in Austria
by Chloe Rabinowitz
A non replica production of Wicked will open in Bühne Baden, Austria, on October 3. You can now get a first look at production photos here! Learn more here! . (more...)
| Photos: P!nk Poses With the Cast of MASQUERADE Under the Iconic Chandelier
by Michael Major
Grammy-winner P!nk stopped by Masquerade, posing with the cast under the iconic Phantom of the Opera chandelier. See photos of her with Francisco Javier Gonzalez, Riley Noland, Clay Singer, and the company of the immersive prodution.. (more...)
Photos: Carmen Cusack, Nik Walker and More in BULL DURHAM at Paper Mill Playhouse
Photos: Matte Martinez and More in MJ on Broadway
Bill Condon Says Most Broadway Musicals Shouldn’t Be Adapted for Film
by Josh Sharpe
Ahead of the release of Kiss of the Spider Woman, director Bill Condon shared his thoughts about the art (and difficulties) of bringing stage musicals to the big screen.. (more...)
Lilli Cooper & Jason Kravits Join THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
by Michael Major
Lilli Cooper (Spring Awakening, Tootsie, POTUS) and Jason Kravits (The Drowsy Chaperone, Sly Fox) have joined the cast of the first New York revival of the landmark Tony Award-winning musical comedy The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.. (more...)
