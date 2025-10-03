 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register Games Grosses

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 3, 2025- In the Rehearsal Room with CHESS and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is October 3, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Oct. 03, 2025
Click Here for More on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 3, 2025- In the Rehearsal Room with CHESS and More Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is October 3, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

NEW - BWW For You, Personalized Story Picks, Click Here

Good morning, Broadway fans! Start your day with the latest buzz in theatre: Liam Tamne has officially taken over as ‘Lee’ in The House of McQueen and shares his excitement in a new video interview, while rehearsals are underway for the first-ever Broadway revival of Chess—get a sneak peek of the cast hard at work! You can also meet the cast of Bess Wohl’s new play Liberation with some behind-the-scenes photos. Plus, don’t miss must-watch videos featuring Ariana DeBose as she talks about The Baker’s Wife, Lin-Manuel Miranda sharing about Buena Vista Social Club, and Christian Slater reminiscing on his Broadway debut. Over in Hot Photos, check out the first look at Wicked’s non-replica Austrian production and see P!nk posing with the cast of Masquerade. For insider perspectives, don’t miss Howard Sherman’s take on Broadway’s “doomsaying” and upcoming labor negotiations and news on Thomas Gibson starring in a new David Mamet reading. There's plenty more in store, so grab your coffee and dive into all the latest from BroadwayWorld!

The Front Page
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 3, 2025- In the Rehearsal Room with CHESS and More Image
Video: Liam Tamne Is the New Leader of HOUSE OF MCQUEEN

There's a new McQueen in town! Liam Tamne has officially taken over as 'Lee' in The House of McQueen, bringing the fashion icon to life eight times a week at the Mansion at Hudson Yards. Watch in this video as Liam chats more about the thrill of playing the role, taking over for Luke Newton, and more. 
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 3, 2025- In the Rehearsal Room with CHESS and More Image
Video: The Cast of CHESS Is Making Moves in the Rehearsal Room

The board is set! Rehearsals are very much underway for the first-ever Broadway revival of Chess, which begins performances at the Imperial Theatre on October 15. Watch in this video as the rest of the team chimes in about what bringing Chess back in 2025 means to them.
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 3, 2025- In the Rehearsal Room with CHESS and More Image
Photos: Meet the Cast of LIBERATION on Broadway

Following its award-winning world premiere earlier this year, Liberation, a new play by Tony Award nominee Bess Wohl, and directed by Tony Award nominee Whitney White, will open on October 28, 2025 on Broadway at the James Earl Jones Theatre. Check out photos of the cast in rehearsals!

BroadwayWorld Games Center

 
Must Watch
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 3, 2025- In the Rehearsal Room with CHESS and More Image Video: Ariana DeBose and More Discuss THE BAKER'S WIFE
by Stephi Wild
Rehearsals are underway for The Baker’s Wife at Classic Stage Company. The production will run from October 23 – December 21, 2025 at CSC’s Lynn F. Angelson Theater, with an opening night set for November 11, 2025. The cast and creative team recently chatted with us about the show!. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 3, 2025- In the Rehearsal Room with CHESS and More Image Video: Lin-Manuel Miranda and Luis Miranda Discuss BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB on TODAY
by Josh Sharpe
On Thursday, Broadway favorite Lin-Manuel Miranda and his dad, Luis A. Miranda Jr., joined TODAY to talk about the Tony Award-winning show Buena Vista Social Club, the first Broadway musical to have an all-Spanish score. Watch the interview!. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 3, 2025- In the Rehearsal Room with CHESS and More Image Video: Christian Slater Recalls Making His Broadway Debut in THE MUSIC MAN
by Josh Sharpe
On Wednesday, Christian Slater visited Late Night with Seth Meyers to discuss his latest film project, If I Had Legs I'd Kick. During his conversation, he also looked back at his Broadway debut, which he made at the age of 9 in The Music Man. Watch it now!. (more...)
 
Hot Photos
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 3, 2025- In the Rehearsal Room with CHESS and More Image Photos: First Look at the Non-Replica Production of WICKED in Austria
by Chloe Rabinowitz
A non replica production of Wicked will open in Bühne Baden, Austria, on October 3. You can now get a first look at production photos here! Learn more here! . (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 3, 2025- In the Rehearsal Room with CHESS and More Image Photos: P!nk Poses With the Cast of MASQUERADE Under the Iconic Chandelier
by Michael Major
Grammy-winner P!nk stopped by Masquerade, posing with the cast under the iconic Phantom of the Opera chandelier. See photos of her with Francisco Javier Gonzalez, Riley Noland, Clay Singer, and the company of the immersive prodution.. (more...)

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 3, 2025- In the Rehearsal Room with CHESS and More Image Photos: Carmen Cusack, Nik Walker and More in BULL DURHAM at Paper Mill Playhouse
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Paper Mill Playhouse is kicking off its 2025-2026 season tonight as the new musical Bull Durham begins preview performances. Get a first look at production photos here! . (more...)

Photos: Matte Martinez and More in MJ on Broadway
by Chloe Rabinowitz
You can now get a first look at new production photos of MJ! The photos feature the show’s new star, Matte Martinez in the role of ‘MJ,’ as well as new photos of the current Broadway cast. . (more...)
 
Industry Insights
Broadway Doomsaying Lands Just Before Labor Negotiations Heat Up
by Howard Sherman
The lede says “struggling.” The headline says “in trouble.” So when the New York Times uses those descriptors about musicals, theatre people sit up and take notice. Read Howard Sherman's latest BroadwayWorld column here.. (more...)
Thomas Gibson to Star in Industry Reading of David Mamet's HENRY JOHNSON
by Chloe Rabinowitz
NYC - Relentless Theatre Group, will present an Invite-Only NYC Premiere Reading of a new work by Pulitzer Prize-winner, filmmaker and former Chicago-based playwright David Mamet, 'Henry Johnson.'. (more...)    
Around the Broadway World
Broadway Doomsaying Lands Just Before Labor Negotiations Heat Up
by Howard Sherman
The lede says “struggling.” The headline says “in trouble.” So when the New York Times uses those descriptors about musicals, theatre people sit up and take notice. Read Howard Sherman's latest BroadwayWorld column here.. (more...)
GOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCK Filmed Capture Coming to Digital Platforms
by Josh Sharpe
The filmed capture of Broadway's Good Night, and Good Luck, starring George Clooney, will be available on Prime Video and digital platforms beginning Friday, October 3, from Magnolia Pictures.. (more...)

Bill Condon Says Most Broadway Musicals Shouldn’t Be Adapted for Film
by Josh Sharpe
Ahead of the release of Kiss of the Spider Woman, director Bill Condon shared his thoughts about the art (and difficulties) of bringing stage musicals to the big screen.. (more...)

Lilli Cooper & Jason Kravits Join THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
by Michael Major
Lilli Cooper (Spring Awakening, Tootsie, POTUS) and Jason Kravits (The Drowsy Chaperone, Sly Fox) have joined the cast of the first New York revival of the landmark Tony Award-winning musical comedy The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.. (more...)

Christopher Jackson to Depart HELL'S KITCHEN; Durrell 'Tank' Babbs to Return
by Michael Major
Christopher Jackson will depart Hell's Kitchen on Broadway next month. The Tony-nominee announced that his last performance as 'Davis' in the hit Alicia Keys musical. Jackson took to his Instagram account to share the news in a video.. (more...)
Review: LIKE WATER FOR CHOCOLATE, Royal Ballet And Opera
by Matthew Paluch
Narrative ballet is hard, so anyone willing to go there deserves a medal regardless of the outcome. The Royal Ballet (mainstage) season opened last night with Christopher Wheeldon's 2022 Like Water for Chocolate. Based on the 1989 Laura Esquivel novel of the same name, the ballet is fundamentally a love story, and includes all the trials and tribulations that often come with it - with a heavy dose of mysticism and culinary explorations. . (more...)
Review: R:EVOLUTION, Sadler's Wells
by Vikki Jane Vile
English National Ballet’s season opener, R:Evolution offers up a varied set of challenges for the company, taking us back to the 1940s with George Balanchine and Martha Graham, to the present day with William Forsythe and David Dawson.. (more...)
WICKED Worldwide Singalong to Stream Live from London’s O2 Arena
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Young Voices International, the world’s largest youth music education organization, will mark its 30th anniversary with a WICKED Worldwide Singalong, streaming live from London’s most iconic arena, The O2. Learn more!. (more...)
Laura Benanti, Ali Stroker and More to Join TDF's Fall Fundraiser BROADWAY BREAKFAST
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Laura Benanti will host TDF's annual fall fundraiser Broadway Breakfast. The event will also feature performances by Benanti with musical direction by Billy Stritch and more. Learn how to attend!. (more...)
Casey Likes to Star in SKY, ZYPREXA, NIGHT Film From Delfine Paolini
by Josh Sharpe
Casey Likes, currently starring as J.D. in the off-Broadway production of Heathers, is set to star in Sky, Zyprexa, Night, the new film from writer-director Delfine Paolini.. (more...)
Full Cast and Creative Team Set For OUR TOWN Starring Michael Sheen
by Stephi Wild
For the first time in its storied 87-year history, Thornton Wilder's Pulitzer Prize-winning play Our Town, an American classic with universal themes of love, life, and death, will be staged by a full company of Welsh actors and creative team.. (more...)
Happy Birthday To...

Derek Klena

Listen Up


See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"Boils down to
There are some who have walls yet to climb
You and I on the fly, just in time
But tonight, there’s a sky and quite a view."

- Anastasia

Need more Broadway Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

RATE & REVIEW ON MY SHOWS

Hamilton
111 ratings

Hamilton
Chicago
70 ratings

Chicago
MJ the Musical
54 ratings

MJ the Musical
Hell's Kitchen
60 ratings

Hell's Kitchen

Activate Your MY SHOWS Profile


Videos