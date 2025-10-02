Video: Lin-Manuel Miranda and Luis Miranda Discuss BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB on TODAY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Thursday, Broadway favorite Lin-Manuel Miranda and his dad, Luis A. Miranda Jr., joined TODAY to talk about the Tony Award-winning show Buena Vista Social Club, the first Broadway musical to have an all-Spanish score.

"Buena Vista Social Club, the album, is one... that transcends language, transcends nationality, is one of the most beautiful scores, and it carries all the traditions of Cuban music inside," explained Lin. "We saw it off-Broadway like anybody else and I called [Luis] at intermission saying, 'Something really special is happening here and if they're moving, we should really be a part of it...'" Luis later joined the Broadway production as a producer.

Lin also recalled working a summer job for his dad in politics, noting that his dad's story and ambition were an inspiration for Alexander Hamilton. “When I play Hamilton, I’m playing Luis Miranda!” the performer said. During the interview, they also discussed Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny being named the headline performer for the Super Bowl 60 halftime show and touched on Lin's recent appearance at the Dawson’s Creek reunion.

Buena Vista Social Club has made history as the first Broadway production to feature songs performed entirely in Spanish, while the dialogue remains in English. The show won 5 Tony Awards including Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical (Natalie Venetia Belcon), Best Sound Design of a Musical (Jonathan Deans), Best Choreography (Patricia Delgado & Justin Peck), and Best Orchestrations (Marco Paguia). A Special Tony Award was awarded to the musicians who make up the band of Buena Vista Social Club - Marco Paguia (Music Director, Conductor/Piano); David Oquendo (Associate Music Director, Guitar); Renesito Avich (Tres); Gustavo Schartz (Bass); Javier Días, Román Diaz, Mauricio Herrera (Percussion); Jesus Ricardo (Trumpet); Eddie Venegas (Trombone); Hery Paz (Woodwinds); Leonardo Reyna (Piano).

With a book by Tony Nominee Marco Ramirez (Drama Desk Award, The Royale), Tony-nominated director Saheem Ali (Fat Ham) leads an ensemble of visionary performing artists, including a Special Tony Award-winning band of renowned musicians from across the globe to tell the legendary story of the artists who recorded the original album. Buena Vista Social Club features the soul-stirring music of Cuba’s golden age, choreography by Tony Award winners Patricia Delgado and Justin Peck (Illinoise, Steven Spielberg's West Side Story).

Step into the heart of Cuba, beyond the glitz of the Tropicana, to a place where blazing trumpets and sizzling guitars set the dance floor on fire. Here, the sound of Havana is born—and one woman's remarkable journey begins.