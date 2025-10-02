Video: The Cast of CHESS Is Making Moves in the Rehearsal Room

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The board is set! Rehearsals are very much underway for the first-ever Broadway revival of Chess, which begins performances at the Imperial Theatre on October 15.

"I worked at the Imperial when I was eight years old, so to be coming back...! Nic and I went to the theater the other day to go check out the space, and someone that was there came up to me they were like, welcome home," Lea Michele told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "Then I went to my dressing room that I had when I was young Cosette and I cried and he found me crying in the room!"

"Coming to work and being with these two and our fantastic ensemble has been so moving," added Nicholas Christopher. "I've skipped to work every day for such a serious musical! I'm so excited and I really feel like it's the perfect challenge for me to rise to the occasion and these two definitely keep challenging me every day. "

"I think we're all so fortunate that we found a life in the theater here... but when you look back and try to step away from it, you realize that these are also at the same time few and far between," Added Aaron Tveit. "And so you never know when the next show is going to be. You never know. So I had no idea that Chess is gonna come into my life about a year ago and I'm just so excited that it did and I kind of can't believe that it did."

Watch in this video as the rest of the team chimes in about what bringing Chess back in 2025 means to them.