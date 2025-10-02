Photos: P!nk Poses With the Cast of MASQUERADE Under the Iconic Chandelier

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Grammy-winner P!nk stopped by Masquerade on Wednesday, posing with the cast under the iconic Phantom of the Opera chandelier. See photos of her with Francisco Javier Gonzalez, Riley Noland, Clay Singer, and the company of the immersive prodution below!

Masquerade blurs the lines of reality, bringing audiences inside and closer than ever before to the strange affair of The Phantom of the Opera – a mystery never fully explained. From the highest rooftop to the subterranean lair deep below the Opera Populaire, guests are invited to experience the Music Of The Night more intimately than ever before. And when the iconic chandelier rises again above New York City, it provides more than just “a little illumination,” with a dazzling display of over 30,000 crystals provided by Preciosa, the Official Crystal Partner of Masquerade.

Audiences recently got a first look inside the production. See new production photos here and read the reviews for Masquerade here.

Masquerade is based on the original musical The Phantom of the Opera with music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, lyrics by Charles Hart, additional lyrics by Richard Stilgoe and book by Richard Stilgoe and Andrew Lloyd Webber. Masquerade is presented by arrangement with Lloyd Webber Entertainment.

Photos Courtesy of Masquerade

Francisco Javier Gonzalez, Pink, Riley Noland, and Clay Singer under the famous chandelier

Pink and the company of MASQUERADE