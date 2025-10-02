 tracker
Photos: First Look at the Non-Replica Production of WICKED in Austria

The cast features Laura Panzeri as Elphaba, Vanessa Heinz as Glinda, and Timotheus Hollweg as Fiyero.

By: Oct. 02, 2025
A non replica production of Wicked will open in Bühne Baden, Austria, on October 3. You can now get a first look at production photos here!

The cast features Laura Panzeri as Elphaba, Vanessa Heinz as Glinda, and Timotheus Hollweg as Fiyero. The Wizard is played by Mark Seibert and Andreas Lichtenberger, with Maya Hakvoort as Madame Akaber, Beppo Binder as Dr. Dillamond, and Anna Rosa Döller as Nessarose. Jens Emmert appears as Moq, Branimir Agovi as Elphaba’s father, and Liviana Degen as both Elphaba’s mother and Schön-Schön. Mariella Hofbauer plays the Midwife and Pfanny, while Jan-Eike Majert takes on the roles of the Young Wizard and Averick.

The production is under the musical direction of Sebastian de Domenico, directed by Andreas Gergen, with set design by Momme Hinrichs, costumes by Claudio Pohle, choreography by Francesc Abós, choral direction by Victor Petrov, lighting design by Stephanie Affleck, sound design by Florian Carau, and makeup design by Edu von Gomes.

Photos: First Look at the Non-Replica Production of WICKED in Austria Image
The cast of Wicked in Austria

Photos: First Look at the Non-Replica Production of WICKED in Austria Image
The cast of Wicked in Austria

Photos: First Look at the Non-Replica Production of WICKED in Austria Image
The cast of Wicked in Austria

Photos: First Look at the Non-Replica Production of WICKED in Austria Image
The cast of Wicked in Austria

Photos: First Look at the Non-Replica Production of WICKED in Austria Image
The cast of Wicked in Austria

Photos: First Look at the Non-Replica Production of WICKED in Austria Image
The cast of Wicked in Austria

Photos: First Look at the Non-Replica Production of WICKED in Austria Image
The cast of Wicked in Austria

Photos: First Look at the Non-Replica Production of WICKED in Austria Image
The cast of Wicked in Austria

Photos: First Look at the Non-Replica Production of WICKED in Austria Image
The cast of Wicked in Austria

Photos: First Look at the Non-Replica Production of WICKED in Austria Image
The cast of Wicked in Austria

Photos: First Look at the Non-Replica Production of WICKED in Austria Image
The cast of Wicked in Austria

Photos: First Look at the Non-Replica Production of WICKED in Austria Image
The cast of Wicked in Austria

Photos: First Look at the Non-Replica Production of WICKED in Austria Image
The cast of Wicked in Austria

Photos: First Look at the Non-Replica Production of WICKED in Austria Image
The cast of Wicked in Austria

Photos: First Look at the Non-Replica Production of WICKED in Austria Image
The cast of Wicked in Austria

Photos: First Look at the Non-Replica Production of WICKED in Austria Image
The cast of Wicked in Austria

Photos: First Look at the Non-Replica Production of WICKED in Austria Image
The cast of Wicked in Austria

Photos: First Look at the Non-Replica Production of WICKED in Austria Image
The cast of Wicked in Austria

Photos: First Look at the Non-Replica Production of WICKED in Austria Image
The cast of Wicked in Austria


