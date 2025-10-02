Christopher Jackson to Depart HELL'S KITCHEN; Durrell 'Tank' Babbs to Return

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Christopher Jackson will depart Hell's Kitchen on Broadway next month. The Tony-nominee announced that his last performance as 'Davis' in the hit Alicia Keys musical will be on November 9. Jackson took to his Instagram account to share the news in a video.

"I just wanted to shout out the wonderful Alicia Keys, our director Michael Greif, [associate director] Monet, everyone in the cast and crew that have made this experience so incredible. Most importantly you the fans who have come out in droves, have shown up and shown out and gotten to experience this wonderful production."

Jackson ended the video by teasing the "next big and exciting thing," after sharing his love of returning to Broadway.

"So here's to the next thing. I appreciate all the love and all the support and obviously love have loved being back on Broadway. So yeah, onto the next big and exciting thing."

Current “Davis” understudy Benjamin H. Moore will assume the role on Tuesday, November 11 - Thursday, November 13 and “Davis” understudy Chad Carstarphen will assume the role Friday, November 14 – Sunday, November 16.

Beginning Tuesday, November 18, nine-time Grammy Award nominee Durrell “Tank” Babbs will return to the role of “Davis” for a limited engagement through Sunday, November 30. He will not appear at the performances on Saturday, November 22 and Friday, November 28. Tank returns to the role following a triumphant Broadway debut last spring in HELL’S KITCHEN.

Jackson first joined the cast of Hell's Kitchen at the Shubert Theatre on June 3. The current cast is led by Amanda Reid, Jessica Vosk, Tony Award® winner Kecia Lewis, Phillip Johnson Richardson and Jade Milan.

A Tony Award nominated actor, as well as a Grammy and Emmy Award-winning songwriter and composer, best known for starring as George Washington in the award-winning musical, Hamilton, Chris recently starred in Max’s popular series, “And Just Like That” the reboot of “Sex and the City.”

Jackson has also starred as “Chunk” in the hit CBS series, “Bull” and was seen in Ava DuVernay’s Netflix series “When They See Us.” Chris was also featured on the iconic #Hamildrop hit, One Last Time (44 Remix), alongside President Obama and continues to perform sold out concerts at venues like Carnegie Hall and The Kennedy Center.

His additional Broadway credits include Holla If Ya Hear Me, Bronx Bombers, After Midnight, In the Heights, Memphis and The Lion King, alongside film and television credits including “Tracers,” “Afterlife,” “Freestyle Love Supreme” on Pivot, “The Good Wife,” “Nurse Jackie,” “White Collar,” “Oz,” “Person of Interest,” and “Gossip Girl.” Learn more about his new gig here!



Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas