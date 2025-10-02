 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register Games Grosses

Photos: Matte Martinez and More in MJ on Broadway

Martinez officially stepped into the title role on September 2, 2025.

By: Oct. 02, 2025
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

You can now get a first look at new production photos of MJ! The photos feature the show’s new star, Matte Martinez in the role of ‘MJ,’ as well as new photos of the current Broadway cast. Martinez made his Broadway debut at the Neil Simon Theatre in October 2023 as a Standby for ‘MJ’ and ‘Michael’ and officially stepped into the title role on September 2, 2025.

Since beginning performances in December 2021, MJ has played to over 1.9 million patrons on Broadway and over 5 million patrons globally. The Tony Award-winning production has broken the box office record at the Neil Simon Theatre 11 times.

The North American Tour is currently playing in Toronto,CA at the Ed Mirvish Theatre starring Jordan Markus, the Olivier Award-winning West End production is currently playing at London’s Prince Edward Theatre starring Jamaal Fields-Green, the German production is currently playing at Hamburg’s Stage Theater starring Benét Monteiro, and the Australian production is currently playing at Melbourne’s Her Majesty’s Theatre starring Ilario Grant. MJ will embark on international Asian and UK tours in 2027.

Photo credit: Matthew Murphy 

Photos: Matte Martinez and More in MJ on Broadway Image
The cast of MJ

Photos: Matte Martinez and More in MJ on Broadway Image
The cast of MJ

Photos: Matte Martinez and More in MJ on Broadway Image
The cast of MJ

Photos: Matte Martinez and More in MJ on Broadway Image
The cast of MJ

Photos: Matte Martinez and More in MJ on Broadway Image
The cast of MJ

Photos: Matte Martinez and More in MJ on Broadway Image
The cast of MJ

Photos: Matte Martinez and More in MJ on Broadway Image
The cast of MJ

Photos: Matte Martinez and More in MJ on Broadway Image
The cast of MJ

Photos: Matte Martinez and More in MJ on Broadway Image
The cast of MJ

Photos: Matte Martinez and More in MJ on Broadway Image
The cast of MJ

Photos: Matte Martinez and More in MJ on Broadway Image
The cast of MJ

Photos: Matte Martinez and More in MJ on Broadway Image
The cast of MJ

Photos: Matte Martinez and More in MJ on Broadway Image
The cast of MJ

Photos: Matte Martinez and More in MJ on Broadway Image
The cast of MJ



Don't Miss a Broadway News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

RATE & REVIEW ON MY SHOWS

The Great Gatsby
87 ratings

The Great Gatsby
Stranger Things: The First Shadow
64 ratings

Stranger Things: The First Shadow
Maybe Happy Ending
112 ratings

Maybe Happy Ending
Hell's Kitchen
59 ratings

Hell's Kitchen

Activate Your MY SHOWS Profile

BWW Merch Shop - Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Buy a MJ: The Musical Water Bottle
MJ: The Musical Water Bottle

Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Powered by

Videos