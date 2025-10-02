Photos: Matte Martinez and More in MJ on Broadway

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



You can now get a first look at new production photos of MJ! The photos feature the show’s new star, Matte Martinez in the role of ‘MJ,’ as well as new photos of the current Broadway cast. Martinez made his Broadway debut at the Neil Simon Theatre in October 2023 as a Standby for ‘MJ’ and ‘Michael’ and officially stepped into the title role on September 2, 2025.

Since beginning performances in December 2021, MJ has played to over 1.9 million patrons on Broadway and over 5 million patrons globally. The Tony Award-winning production has broken the box office record at the Neil Simon Theatre 11 times.

The North American Tour is currently playing in Toronto,CA at the Ed Mirvish Theatre starring Jordan Markus, the Olivier Award-winning West End production is currently playing at London’s Prince Edward Theatre starring Jamaal Fields-Green, the German production is currently playing at Hamburg’s Stage Theater starring Benét Monteiro, and the Australian production is currently playing at Melbourne’s Her Majesty’s Theatre starring Ilario Grant. MJ will embark on international Asian and UK tours in 2027.

Photo credit: Matthew Murphy

The cast of MJ

