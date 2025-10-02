Video: Ariana DeBose and More Discuss THE BAKER'S WIFE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Rehearsals are underway for The Baker’s Wife at Classic Stage Company. The production will run from October 23 – December 21, 2025 at CSC’s Lynn F. Angelson Theater, with an opening night set for November 11, 2025. The cast and creative team recently chatted with us about the show!

"It feels like the perfect home. It's a perfect show for me. It's such a beautiful character," DeBose said. "To play Geneviève Castagnet, The Baker's Wife, was not a role that I ever thought I would be asked to play. I'm so grateful for the opportunity The music is beautiful, but her layers, there's so much to discover, and I was looking for a good challenge. feels like a good one."

"It's about love, it's about modern love," said director Gordon Greenberg. "Not like when you're in your 20s, but love about partnership, and allyship, and longevity, and mileage, and staying together, and love that is a verb, and not just an emotion. Love that is standing by someone, making a choice every day to stay in a relationship, and to do what you have to do to will the good of the other. And that's really what this show is about."

Watch the full video to hear more from the company.