WICKED Worldwide Singalong to Stream Live from London’s O2 Arena

Young Voices International, the world’s largest youth music education organization, will mark its 30th anniversary with a Wicked Worldwide Singalong, streaming live from London’s most iconic arena, The O2, on Thursday, January 22, 2026, at 3:00PM GMT / 10:00AM ET / 7:00AM PT. All schools worldwide are invited to participate in this historic celebration at no cost.

The second of these unprecedented global celebrations, hosted in partnership with the Broadway blockbuster Wicked, will bring together children from around the world to perform the specially arranged YV26 Wicked Medley – featuring iconic songs from the musical.

ABOUT THE SINGALONG

More than 8,000 children are expected to perform live in London, with over 500,000 additional participants joining virtually from schools and homes worldwide. In preparation for the event, Young Voices choirs worldwide are rehearsing with exclusive resources created in partnership with Hal Leonard and Twinkl, including professional sheet music, rehearsal tracks, and classroom learning materials.

Registration provides free access to learning materials and event information, ensuring that geography or financial limitations do not prevent participation.

How to Participate

Schools interested in joining this historic celebration can register here. The virtual format allows schools to join the live broadcast while performing simultaneously from their own locations, creating a truly global choir experience.

The Broadway sensation Wicked looks at what happened in the Land of Oz…but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships…until the world decides to call one “good,” and the other one “Wicked.”