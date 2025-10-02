Casey Likes to Star in SKY, ZYPREXA, NIGHT Film From Delfine Paolini

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Casey Likes, currently starring as J.D. in the off-Broadway production of Heathers, is set to star in Sky, Zyprexa, Night, the new film from writer-director Delfine Paolini, Deadline reports. The movie, which also stars Jacob Moran, will begin production next summer.

The psychological thriller follows a manic depressive woman and her two grandchildren as they follow an evangelical healer's tent revival tour across upstate New York in 1993. The movie is said to explore group dynamics within a religious community and the unorthodox way in which it addresses mental illness.

Likes will pay Angus, a musician and the welcoming son of the evangelical healer. Paolini wrote the part specifically for the actor, adjusting production to meet the needs of his schedule. “Angus is one of the most challenging characters I’ve ever written,” Paolini told Deadline. “The role is shaped to facilitate Casey’s rare and singular gifts, because I see him as an inimitable artist.”

Before joining Heathers, Likes played back-to-back leading roles on Broadway as William Miller in Almost Famous the Musical and Marty McFly in Back to the Future the Musical. At the age of 17, Likes won the ASU Gammage High School Musical Theatre Award for 'Best Lead Male' and was a finalist in the 2019 High School Musical Theatre Awards, AKA The Jimmy Awards.



Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas