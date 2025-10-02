GOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCK Filmed Capture Coming to Digital Platforms

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Those who missed CNN's historic presentation of Broadway's Good Night, and Good Luck are in luck. Deadline reports that the filmed capture, recorded live on Saturday, June 7, will be available on Prime Video and digital platforms beginning Friday, October 3, from Magnolia Pictures.

During its initial airing in June, 7.34 million viewers tuned in to watch the production across CNN and streaming platforms. The presentation of the five-time Tony Award-nominated play by George Clooney and Grant Heslov marked the first time a live Broadway play had been broadcast and televised.

Two-time Academy Award® winner and Tony Award® nominated George Clooney made his Broadway debut as Edward R. Murrow, showcasing his legendary, history-altering, on-air showdown with Senator Joseph McCarthy. As McCarthyism casts a shadow over America, Murrow and his news team choose to confront the growing tide of paranoia and propaganda, even if it means turning the federal government and a worried nation against them. Good Night, and Good Luck made history by becoming the highest-grossing play in Broadway history, and the first play to surpass a gross of $4 million in a single week.

Nominated for five Tony Awards, Good Night, and Good Luck, co-written by Clooney and Heslov, was directed by Tony Award winner David Cromer. Producers are Seaview, Sue Wagner, John Johnson, Jean Doumanian and Robert Fox.

Photo credit: Emilio Madrid