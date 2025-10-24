 tracker
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 24, 2025- LIBERATION On Broadway First Look And More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is October 24, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Oct. 24, 2025
Good morning, Broadway fans! As you sip your coffee, let’s catch up on the latest buzz from the Great White Way and beyond. Hugh Panaro and Elizabeth Stanley teamed up with the New York Pops and let us peek inside their rehearsal room. Curious what it takes to be a swing covering nine roles? Heathers' Emma Benson revealed her secrets in a special video feature. On Broadway, Liberation shared new production photos from its highly anticipated run. In the world of exclusive clips, Larry Owens dazzled in The French Italian, while Andrew Rannells is heating things up on The Great American Baking Show: Celebrity Holiday Special. If musicals are your jam, don’t miss the Aladdin cast’s magical performance on The View and a showstopping number from Death Becomes Her on TODAY. For West End and regional lovers, see who’s joined the cast of Mamma Mia!, and check out reviews for SIX in Providence, Hot Mess, and The Wanderers. Plus, don’t miss updates on AFM Local 802’s new Broadway agreement, LaChanze stepping away from Dreamgirls, and the complete guide to Broadway stars of CBS’s Elsbeth! Dive in and start your day with all the theatre news you need—right here on BroadwayWorld!

The Front Page
Video: Hugh Panaro & Elizabeth Stanley Rehearse with the New York Pops

Vocal powerhouses Hugh Panaro and Elizabeth Stanley will join in a program of hits beloved by fans of classic films and Broadway musicals alike. Watch as they rehearse with the Pops in this video!
Video: A Declassified Swing Survival Guide with HEATHERS' Emma Benson

In this episode, we're checking in with Emma Benson, who is the swing for nine tracks in Heathers- six ensemble characters, Martha Dunnstock, Ms. Fleming, and Heather McNamara. What's it like covering so many roles? Watch in this video.
Photos: LIBERATION on Broadway- First Look

All new production photos have been released from Liberation, the new play by Tony Award nominee Bess Wohl, and directed by Tony Award nominee Whitney White, now on Broadway. Check out the photos here!

Exclusive
Video: Larry Owens Stars in Exclusive Clip From THE FRENCH ITALIAN
by Josh Sharpe
BroadwayWorld is excited to share an exclusive clip from the indie comedy The French Italian, starring A Strange Loop star Larry Owens. Check it out now.. (more...)
 
Must Watch
by Josh Sharpe
Hosts Casey Wilson and Tony Award nominee Andrew Rannells will welcome four celebrity bakers to the tent for The Great American Baking Show Celebrity Holiday special, coming to The Roku Channel on November 3. Check out new photos and the trailer now.. (more...)
by Josh Sharpe
On Thursday, the cast of Disney's Aladdin, one of the longest-running Broadway shows, took the stage for a magical performance of 'Friend Like Me.' Check it out now!. (more...)

Video: DEATH BECOMES HER Cast Performs ‘Don’t Say I Didn’t (Warn You)’ on TODAY
by Josh Sharpe
Michelle Williams and the cast of Broadway’s Death Becomes Her joined TODAY on Thursday to celebrate the first anniversary of the show and performed “Don’t Say I Didn’t (Warn You).' Check out the performance now.. (more...)
 
Hot Photos
by Jennifer Broski
Anne Marilyn Lucas’s new comedy, Art of Leaving, just celebrated opening night at the Alice Griffin Jewel Box Theatre at the Pershing Square Signature Center. Check out photos from inside the big night here.. (more...)
by Stephi Wild
All new production photos have been released of the new cast of MAMMA MIA! at the Novello Theatre in London's West End. Check out the photos and learn more about the show here!. (more...)
by Caitlin Howle
As a self-proclaimed theatre lover, for some time, I've made the decision to go into a show with little to no information so my reaction can be genuine.. (more...)
 
Industry Insights

BroadwayWorld Classifieds 10/23/2025; Jobs In Operations, Group Sales, and More
This Week's New Classified Listings on BroadwayWorld for 10/23/2025 include new jobs for those looking to work in the theatre industry.. (more...)

AFM Local 802 Reaches Tentative Agreement with the Broadway League
by Stephi Wild
AFM Local 802 has reached a tentative agreement with the Broadway League. The tentative deal includes wage increases and contribution increases to the health fund. Learn more aboutt he agreement here!. (more...)

Photos: Inside the Stage Managers’ Association's Annual Del Hughes Awards
by Stephi Wild
On Monday, October 20th 2025, the Stage Managers’ Association presented its annual Del Hughes Awards for Lifetime Achievement in the Art of Stage Management at the National Opera Center’s Marc A. Scorca Hall in NYC. Check out photos here!. (more...)    
Around the Broadway World
Comprehensive Guide to Broadway Actors in CBS's Hit Series ELSBETH
by Josh Sharpe
With more than thirty episodes having aired so far across its three seasons, BroadwayWorld has put together an exhaustive list of all the Broadway stars we could find who have appeared in CBS' Elsbeth.. (more...)
WICKED: PART ONE To Make Broadcast Debut on NBC Ahead of Sequel
by Josh Sharpe
Just two days before the theatrical release of Wicked: For Good, NBC will air the first installment of the Wicked movie on broadcast television, marking the film's debut on network TV.. (more...)

Photos: ART OF LEAVING Celebrates Opening Night
by Jennifer Broski
Anne Marilyn Lucas’s new comedy, Art of Leaving, just celebrated opening night at the Alice Griffin Jewel Box Theatre at the Pershing Square Signature Center. Check out photos from inside the big night here.. (more...)

Laura Dreyfuss, Ari Notartomaso and Austin Scott Will Lead Reading on True Crime Musical LIKE FATHER
by Stephi Wild
An invitation-only reading will be held for Like Father, a new, true crime musical, this Halloween, October 31 in New York City. The cast will include Laura Dreyfuss, Ari Notartomaso and Austin Scott.. (more...)
Review: THE WANDERERS, Marylebone Theatre
by Cindy Marcolina
It’s an extensive rumination on family, Jewishness, marriage, and the boundaries of emotional infidelity, but it neglects the nuances and peculiarities of the characters, who ultimately remain two-dimensional figurines with very little identity. The narrative is severely self-indulgent, without as much scope or aim as it believes it's offering. It exploits womanhood for the benefit of its male protagonists and under-analyses the consequences of their actions. The direction and company are remarkable, but each element suffers the material.. (more...)
Review: HOT MESS, Southwark Playhouse Elephant
by Mica Blackwell
Godfrey and Coote's sophomore offering far from lives up to its name. With a music and book of charm and wit carried by two West End heavyweights, Hot Mess proves you can portray serious issues with a touch of fun. Earth and Humanity's relationship may be messy and complicated, but I see this musical's future as clear and bright.. (more...)
LaChanze Steps Down as Producer of DREAMGIRLS on Broadway
by Chloe Rabinowitz
LaChanze has stepped down as a producer of the Broadway revival of Dreamgirls. Learn more about the Broadway revival, and about LaChanze's decision to step away from the project here.. (more...)
Exclusive: Ali Louis Bourzgui and Nadina Hassan Sing 'Movement' From WE LIVE IN CAIRO
by Chloe Rabinowitz
BroadwayWorld has your exclusive first listen to the song “Movement” from We Live in Cairo, featuring Ali Louis Bourzgui and Nadina Hassan. Listen here!. (more...)
John O'Hurley, Tamyra Gray and Aubrey Anderson-Emmons to Star in THE WONDERFUL WINTER OF OZ
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Lythgoe Family Panto will return for the holidays, featuring THE WONDERFUL WINTER OF OZ. The production will star Panto veteran John O’Hurley and more. See how to purchase tickets!. (more...)
THE KARATE KID THE MUSICAL Will Embark on UK Premiere Tour in 2026
by Stephi Wild
A UK premiere production of THE KARATE KID - THE MUSICAL will embark on a major UK Tour next spring, prior to the West End and Broadway. Learn more about the production here!. (more...)
Happy Birthday To...

Raul Ezparza

Listen Up


See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"Courage cannot erase our fear
Courage is when we face our fear
Tell those with power safe in their tower
We will not obey!
We will find a way!
Let us seize the day."

- Newsies

