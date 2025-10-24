Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 24, 2025- LIBERATION On Broadway First Look And More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is October 24, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is October 24, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
Good morning, Broadway fans! As you sip your coffee, let’s catch up on the latest buzz from the Great White Way and beyond. Hugh Panaro and Elizabeth Stanley teamed up with the New York Pops and let us peek inside their rehearsal room. Curious what it takes to be a swing covering nine roles? Heathers' Emma Benson revealed her secrets in a special video feature. On Broadway, Liberation shared new production photos from its highly anticipated run. In the world of exclusive clips, Larry Owens dazzled in The French Italian, while Andrew Rannells is heating things up on The Great American Baking Show: Celebrity Holiday Special. If musicals are your jam, don’t miss the Aladdin cast’s magical performance on The View and a showstopping number from Death Becomes Her on TODAY. For West End and regional lovers, see who’s joined the cast of Mamma Mia!, and check out reviews for SIX in Providence, Hot Mess, and The Wanderers. Plus, don’t miss updates on AFM Local 802’s new Broadway agreement, LaChanze stepping away from Dreamgirls, and the complete guide to Broadway stars of CBS’s Elsbeth! Dive in and start your day with all the theatre news you need—right here on BroadwayWorld!
Video: Hugh Panaro & Elizabeth Stanley Rehearse with the New York Pops
Vocal powerhouses Hugh Panaro and Elizabeth Stanley will join in a program of hits beloved by fans of classic films and Broadway musicals alike. Watch as they rehearse with the Pops in this video!
Video: A Declassified Swing Survival Guide with HEATHERS' Emma Benson
In this episode, we're checking in with Emma Benson, who is the swing for nine tracks in Heathers- six ensemble characters, Martha Dunnstock, Ms. Fleming, and Heather McNamara. What's it like covering so many roles? Watch in this video.
Photos: LIBERATION on Broadway- First Look
All new production photos have been released from Liberation, the new play by Tony Award nominee Bess Wohl, and directed by Tony Award nominee Whitney White, now on Broadway. Check out the photos here!
| Video/Photos: First-Look at THE GREAT AMERICAN BAKING SHOW: CELEBRITY HOLIDAY Special with Andrew Rannells
by Josh Sharpe
Hosts Casey Wilson and Tony Award nominee Andrew Rannells will welcome four celebrity bakers to the tent for The Great American Baking Show Celebrity Holiday special, coming to The Roku Channel on November 3. Check out new photos and the trailer now.. (more...)
| Video: Disney's ALADDIN Cast Performs 'Friend Like Me' on THE VIEW
by Josh Sharpe
On Thursday, the cast of Disney's Aladdin, one of the longest-running Broadway shows, took the stage for a magical performance of 'Friend Like Me.' Check it out now!. (more...)
Video: Larry Owens Stars in Exclusive Clip From THE FRENCH ITALIAN
Video: DEATH BECOMES HER Cast Performs ‘Don’t Say I Didn’t (Warn You)’ on TODAY
| Photos: ART OF LEAVING Celebrates Opening Night
by Jennifer Broski
Anne Marilyn Lucas’s new comedy, Art of Leaving, just celebrated opening night at the Alice Griffin Jewel Box Theatre at the Pershing Square Signature Center. Check out photos from inside the big night here.. (more...)
| Photos: MAMMA MIA! West End Finds New Cast
by Stephi Wild
All new production photos have been released of the new cast of MAMMA MIA! at the Novello Theatre in London's West End. Check out the photos and learn more about the show here!. (more...)
| Review: SIX at Providence Performing Arts Center
by Caitlin Howle
As a self-proclaimed theatre lover, for some time, I've made the decision to go into a show with little to no information so my reaction can be genuine.. (more...)
BroadwayWorld Classifieds 10/23/2025; Jobs In Operations, Group Sales, and More
This Week's New Classified Listings on BroadwayWorld for 10/23/2025 include new jobs for those looking to work in the theatre industry.. (more...)
AFM Local 802 Reaches Tentative Agreement with the Broadway League
by Stephi Wild
AFM Local 802 has reached a tentative agreement with the Broadway League. The tentative deal includes wage increases and contribution increases to the health fund. Learn more aboutt he agreement here!. (more...)
