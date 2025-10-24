Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 24, 2025- LIBERATION On Broadway First Look And More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is October 24, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

NEW - BWW For You, Personalized Story Picks, Click Here

Good morning, Broadway fans! As you sip your coffee, let’s catch up on the latest buzz from the Great White Way and beyond. Hugh Panaro and Elizabeth Stanley teamed up with the New York Pops and let us peek inside their rehearsal room. Curious what it takes to be a swing covering nine roles? Heathers' Emma Benson revealed her secrets in a special video feature. On Broadway, Liberation shared new production photos from its highly anticipated run. In the world of exclusive clips, Larry Owens dazzled in The French Italian, while Andrew Rannells is heating things up on The Great American Baking Show: Celebrity Holiday Special. If musicals are your jam, don’t miss the Aladdin cast’s magical performance on The View and a showstopping number from Death Becomes Her on TODAY. For West End and regional lovers, see who’s joined the cast of Mamma Mia!, and check out reviews for SIX in Providence, Hot Mess, and The Wanderers. Plus, don’t miss updates on AFM Local 802’s new Broadway agreement, LaChanze stepping away from Dreamgirls, and the complete guide to Broadway stars of CBS’s Elsbeth! Dive in and start your day with all the theatre news you need—right here on BroadwayWorld!