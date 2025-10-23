 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register Games Grosses

Video/Photos: First-Look at THE GREAT AMERICAN BAKING SHOW: CELEBRITY HOLIDAY Special with Andrew Rannells

The special will debut on The Roku Channel on November 3.

By: Oct. 23, 2025
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.




The Great American Baking Show is back! Hosts Casey Wilson and Tony Award nominee Andrew Rannells will welcome four celebrity bakers to the tent for the new Celebrity Holiday special, coming to The Roku Channel on November 3.

In the special, two-time NBA All-Star Baron Davis, SNL alum Cheri Oteri, actor and producer Oliver Hudson, and Emmy-nominated actress Janelle James swap the spotlight for spatulas, tackling three holiday-themed challenges. As they whisk, bake, and decorate their way through the competition, they’ll aim to impress judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith—but only one can earn the coveted Star Baker crown. Check out a new trailer and photos now.

Rannells previously appeared as a guest baker in The Great American Baking Show: Celebrity Summer with fellow Broadway alum Jesse Tyler Ferguson. The Book of Mormon went on to serve as a host during the Halloween episode alongside actress Casey Wilson, both of whom are back for the new holiday special.

Photo Credit: Roku

Video/Photos: First-Look at THE GREAT AMERICAN BAKING SHOW: CELEBRITY HOLIDAY Special with Andrew Rannells Image

Video/Photos: First-Look at THE GREAT AMERICAN BAKING SHOW: CELEBRITY HOLIDAY Special with Andrew Rannells Image

Video/Photos: First-Look at THE GREAT AMERICAN BAKING SHOW: CELEBRITY HOLIDAY Special with Andrew Rannells Image

Video/Photos: First-Look at THE GREAT AMERICAN BAKING SHOW: CELEBRITY HOLIDAY Special with Andrew Rannells Image

Video/Photos: First-Look at THE GREAT AMERICAN BAKING SHOW: CELEBRITY HOLIDAY Special with Andrew Rannells Image

Video/Photos: First-Look at THE GREAT AMERICAN BAKING SHOW: CELEBRITY HOLIDAY Special with Andrew Rannells Image

Video/Photos: First-Look at THE GREAT AMERICAN BAKING SHOW: CELEBRITY HOLIDAY Special with Andrew Rannells Image

Video/Photos: First-Look at THE GREAT AMERICAN BAKING SHOW: CELEBRITY HOLIDAY Special with Andrew Rannells Image

Video/Photos: First-Look at THE GREAT AMERICAN BAKING SHOW: CELEBRITY HOLIDAY Special with Andrew Rannells Image

Video/Photos: First-Look at THE GREAT AMERICAN BAKING SHOW: CELEBRITY HOLIDAY Special with Andrew Rannells Image

Video/Photos: First-Look at THE GREAT AMERICAN BAKING SHOW: CELEBRITY HOLIDAY Special with Andrew Rannells Image

Video/Photos: First-Look at THE GREAT AMERICAN BAKING SHOW: CELEBRITY HOLIDAY Special with Andrew Rannells Image

Video/Photos: First-Look at THE GREAT AMERICAN BAKING SHOW: CELEBRITY HOLIDAY Special with Andrew Rannells Image


Don't Miss a Broadway News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

RATE & REVIEW ON MY SHOWS

The Great Gatsby
92 ratings

The Great Gatsby
Stranger Things: The First Shadow
65 ratings

Stranger Things: The First Shadow
Aladdin
85 ratings

Aladdin
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
79 ratings

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Activate Your MY SHOWS Profile


Videos