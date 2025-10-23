BroadwayWorld Classifieds 10/23/2025; Jobs In Operations, Group Sales, and More

Click Here for More on Classifieds

Looking for a job in the theater? BroadwayWorld is here to help! Check out new job listings from the past week, ending 10/23/2025. To catch up on anything that you might have missed, visit our full Classifieds Section.

Want to fill a position? Posting listings in BroadwayWorld's Classifieds Section is totally FREE for basic listings, which cover a wide range of internships, temp, part-time, and full-time theatre careers, from administrative to creative.

Looking for work as a performer? Check out BroadwayWorld's Equity and Non-Equity Audition Listings.

Featured Listings This Week

New Listings This Week

Full Time Jobs - Non Theatrical: Lead Scenic Artist

POSITION BRIEF The Lead Scenic Artist is a key creative and technical role responsible for delivering exceptional scenic finishes that uphold the high level for which 3dx is known. This position requires a deep understanding of theatrical paint methodologies and the ability to collaborate across multiple disciplines. Working closely with the Charge Scenic Artist, the Lead Scenic Artist will interpret renderings, develop samples, and execute a broad range of faux finishes, ensuring each proj... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Abingdon Theatre Company Festival of Short Plays: Seeking Playwrights, Actors, and Directors

Seeking playwrights, directors, and actors for Abingdon Theatre Company's sixth annual Raise the Page, Uplift the Word: A BIPOC Festival of Short Plays in collaboration with AMT Theater. Abingdon Theatre Company continues to be committed to creating opportunities for all voices to be heard. With this in mind, ATC is thrilled to open submissions for our sixth annual festival of short plays; a festival shedding light on stories by people of color. Playwrights: Short play submissions should be... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Executive Assistant | Development Assistant

Position Title: Executive Assistant / Development Assistant Department: Hybrid with Administrative, Artistic, & Development Departments Reports To: Managing Director, Artistic Director Job Type: Full-time, Year-Round, Non-Exempt Salary/Wage: $20.00 per hour Non-Statutory Benefits Eligible: Yes Targeted Start Date: November 2025 Syracuse Stage, the professional theatre in residence at Syracuse University, is accepting applications for an Executive Assistant / Development Assistant to sup... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Assistant Controller

JOB DESCRIPTION | ASSISTANT CONTROLLER REPORTS TO: Director - Finance FLSA: Full-Time, Exempt SALARY RANGE: $80,000 to $85,000 LOCATION: On-site 100% JOB SUMMARY The Assistant Controller plays a vital role in the financial operations of the McCallum Theatre, ensuring accurate, timely, and transparent accounting and recordkeeping in support of the Theatre’s mission. This position is responsible for maintaining the integrity of financial data, reconciling key accounts, preparing complianc... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Manager of Foundation and Government Giving

JOB TITLE: Manager of Foundation and Government Giving REPORTS TO: Sr. Director of Institutional Giving and Development Operations FLSA STATUS: Exempt COMPENSATION RATE: $50 - 60k annually LOCATION: 170 N. Dearborn St., Chicago, IL 60601 POSITION SUMMARY: The Manager of Foundation and Government Giving is the primary fundraiser for foundation and government relationships at The Goodman. This role, in tandem with leadership and volunteer solicitors, works to grow the theater’s base o... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Individual Giving

JOB TITLE: Director of Individual Giving REPORTS TO: Sr. Director of Institutional Giving & Development Operations FLSA STATUS: Exempt COMPENSATION RATE: $100 - 125k annually LOCATION: 170 N. Dearborn St., Chicago, IL 60601 POSITION SUMMARY: The Director of Individual Giving leads the Individual Giving team to achieve ambitious contributed income goals through data-driven strategies including both annual fund and planned giving. As a key collaborator on the Development Team, the D... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Senior Vice President TMC Arts

The Music Center seeks an inspiring and strategic individual to lead its cultural programming division, TMC Arts. Reporting directly to the president & CEO, overseeing eight departments and managing a budget of close to $20M, the next senior vice president of TMC Arts will help evolve The Music Center’s public-facing artistic programming, furthering TMC Arts’ reach to serve all Los Angeles County residents. The ideal candidate will have a passion for community-building throughout L.A.’s diverse... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Technical Operations Coordinator

The Technical Operations Coordinator is responsible for coordinating and implementing construction plans for all technological and logistical aspects of productions for all sets for the performing arts season. Ensures high quality production standards, safety and proper procedures are followed. Trains students in the areas of stage carpentry, stage electrics, painting, properties. Trains and maintains safety in all categories, to ensure students are competent in tasks associates with carrying... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Group Sales Manager

TITLE: Group Sales Manager REPORTS TO: Director of Marketing and Director of Ticketing & Sales Operations STATUS: Full Time/Exempt SALARY: This is a B-18 union position and will be paid based on the negotiated hourly rate and terms. For FY25, that annual rate was $71,572. Candidates are not required to b... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Associate Production Manager/Company Manager

Children’s Theatre Company (CTC) is seeking qualified candidates for the position of Associate Production Manager/Company Manager. This full-time benefits-eligible position requires someone who has demonstrated knowledge in production management or multiple areas of theatrical production, who is skilled in working with theatrical artists and actors, and who has the ability to positively contribute to an anti-racist organization and assist in dismantling structural racism in theatre. Applicant... (more)

Classes / Instruction: National Music Theater Institute (NMTI) Spring 2026 Semester

Now is the last chance to apply to the Eugene O'Neill Theater Center's National Music Theater Institute (NMTI) Spring 2026 Semester! This Spring, for the first time, the National Music Theater Institute (NMTI) will be offered as a stand alone semester program, offering students a robust, specialized curriculum taught by working professionals to build practical skills needed to thrive as a music theater performer. Led by Tony nominee Alexander Gemignani, Artistic Director of the O’Neill’s ... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Submissions Open for 2026 Savannah Musical Theatre Festival

Savannah Rep collaborates with bold artists to create theatre that reflects the values of our region. By championing innovative storytelling, we provide space where diverse voices thrive, inspiring future generations and using theatre as a catalyst for community transformation. After a successful launch in 2025, Savannah Rep is thrilled to announce the second season of the Savannah Musical Theatre Festival, a three-day celebration of brand-new, never-before-produced musicals.... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Sound Technician

STEPPENWOLF THEATRE COMPANY Now celebrating its 50th Anniversary Season, Steppenwolf Theatre Company has been a cultural leader in Chicago and model for theatre companies in the United States and around the world. Formed by a collective of actors in 1976, the ensemble represents a remarkable cross-section of actors, directors, playwrights and stage managers. Steppenwolf’s artistic ambitions are made possible by its incredible workforce of individuals, who help create a culture of inclusivity... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Business Operations

Job Title: Director of Business Operations Location: New York, NY Hours: Hybrid (4 days in the office) M-F, 9 am - 5 pm or 10 am - 6 pm with occasional evening and weekend hours Position Type: Full-Time exempt employee, salary range $75,0000-$82,000 per year Benefits: Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF)-approved organization; Health, vision, dental, and life insurance; Pre-tax: Flexible spending, transportation, Aflac, 403(b); 10 paid holidays, 10 sick days, 3 personal days, 10 paid vac... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Sound Engineer — Disney’s Frozen (Contracted Project)

Sound Engineer — Disney’s Frozen (Contracted Project) Production: Disney’s Frozen Venue: NorShor Theatre | Duluth Playhouse Start Date: November 3, 2025 Duluth Playhouse is hiring a Sound Engineer for Disney’s Frozen performing at the NorShor Theatre. We are seeking a proactive, musically inclined designer who can collaborate quickly and effectively with a creative team. Key Responsibilities: Execute the complete audio environment for Disney’s Frozen., including sound effects, reinfor... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Resident Sound Designer & Technical Manager (Full-Time Staff Position)

Resident Sound Designer & Technical Manager (Full-Time Staff Position) Location: Duluth Playhouse | NorShor Theatre, Duluth, MN Position Type: Full-Time Staff | Year-Round Start Date: ASAP Duluth Playhouse seeks a full-time Resident Sound Designer & Technical Manager to join our in-house production team. This position is ideal for a technically skilled, collaborative, and detail-oriented individual ready to support a full season of plays, musicals, concerts, and special events in a fa... (more)

Classes / Instruction: The Joyful Auditioner: The Table Read-Clue

Date: Monday November 3rd Time: 7:00pm-9:00pm Price: Pay what you can, suggested donation of $25 Location: Location is subject to change, but for now: Studios 353 353 West 48th Street 2nd Fl. New York, NY 10036 Show or Genre: Table Read- Clue Goal: The goal of The Joyful Auditioner is to make auditioning fun! We do this by giving actors a safe, fun space to practice reading from musicals, plays, tv, movies, and commercials. This is a practice space for actors to put ... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Submissions open for Newport NewWorks 2026 Musical Theater Festival | A 2 week residency in Newport, RI. August 2026

Submissions are open for Newport NewWorks Summer 2026 Musical Theater Festival in Newport Rhode Island. The mission of Newport NewWorks is to create a supportive, collaborative, and dynamic environment where emerging and established artists can come to play, explore, and develop their work-in-progress musicals. At every step in the process, we strive to foster an environment that is bold, inclusive, collaborative, safe, fun — and operates at the highest levels of artistic excellence! Every y... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: General Manager - Sherman Theater

Job Title: General Manager - Sherman Theater Department: Administration Reports To: Front of House Managers, Production Manager Position Overview: The General Manager is responsible for overseeing the day-to-day operations of the Sherman Theater and the Sherman Showcase, ensuring the efficient, safe, and professional delivery of all activities across both venues. This is a senior management position, reporting directly to the FADS Directors and Management Company. The General ... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Patron Services Administraror

Overview: Playhouse Theatre Group seeks a part-time Patron Services Administrator to join its growing team. This collaborative position ensures that professional, knowledgeable, and friendly customer service is offered at Playhouse on Park and all Playhouse Theatre Academy educational venues with a focus serving as coordinator for subscribers, group sales, senior and school relations. The Patron Services Administrator will also serve as a House Manager for select Playhouse on Park events, o... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Box Office Staff - Professional Theatre in Bloomsburg, PA

Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble seeks enthusiastic and friendly individuals to work in its box office. This part-time position is perfect for someone looking to supplement their income by working up to eight shifts per month on Thursday, Friday, Saturday evenings, and occasionally Sunday afternoons. Ideally, candidates should be able to work Thursday nights. (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Technical Director

The Technical Director/Facilities Manager is responsible for both the hands-on construction and installation of scenic elements, as well as the oversight of all technical departments (lighting, sound, projection, and special effects). This role requires a skilled craftsperson who can personally build sets from start to finish and lead crews in implementing lighting and sound elements. Additionally, the position ensures the safe operation and maintenance of Centre Stage’s facilities.... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Technical Director

Technical Director Job Description Organizational Summary: Playwrights Horizons is a writer's theater dedicated to the support and development of contemporary U.S. playwrights, composers and lyricists, and to the production of their new work. Position Overview: The Technical Director (TD) manages all aspects of the scenic design and the show’s needs, from pre-production to load out, and advises and supports the other technical departments as needed. This position will provide inventory... (more)