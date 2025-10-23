AFM Local 802 Reaches Tentative Agreement with the Broadway League

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



AFM Local 802 has reached a tentative agreement with the Broadway League. The tentative deal includes wage increases and contribution increases to the health fund.

After announcing the tentative agreement, AFM Local 802 President Bob Suttmann issued the following statement:

"United in solidarity, Local 802 Broadway musicians are thrilled to announce that we reached a tentative agreement at 4:30 am with the Broadway League that will avert a strike scheduled to begin later today. This three-year agreement provides meaningful wage and health benefit increases that will preserve crucial access to healthcare for our musicians while maintaining the strong contract protections that empower musicians to build a steady career on Broadway."

Now, Local 802 will bring the tentative agreement to the members for ratification. Musicians have been working without a contract on Broadway since Aug. 31, 2025.

Earlier this week, AFM Local 802 released a statement noting that they are prepared to strike immediately if a new contract isn't reached by Thursday. Senators Kirsten Gillibrand, Cory Booker and Andy Kim released a letter to The Broadway League and Local 802, urging them to avoid a strike.