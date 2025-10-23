Exclusive: Ali Louis Bourzgui and Nadina Hassan Sing 'Movement' From WE LIVE IN CAIRO

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Tomorrow, on Friday, October 24, Center Stage Records will release the cast album of acclaimed musical We Live in Cairo, which had an extended run last year at New York Theater Workshop. BroadwayWorld has your exclusive first listen to the song “Movement” featuring Ali Louis Bourzgui (Tommy, The Lost Boys) and Nadina Hassan (Mean Girls). Listen here!

We Live in Cairo, about the youth movement in Egypt during the 2011 Arab Spring, was nominated for three Lucille Lortel Awards including “Outstanding New Musical,” four Outer Critics Circle Awards, and two Drama Desk Awards including “Best Music.”

The original Off-Broadway cast recording features performances by Ali Louis Bourzgui (Tommy, The Lost Boys), Nadina Hassan (Mean Girls), Michael Karadsheh (The Ally), Drew Elhamalawy (The Queen of Versailles), Rotana Tarabzouni (Alien of Extraordinary Ability), and John El-Jor, who was nominated for a 2024 Drama Desk Award for this performance.