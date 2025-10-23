Laura Dreyfuss, Ari Notartomaso and Austin Scott Will Lead Reading on True Crime Musical LIKE FATHER

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



An invitation-only reading will be held for Like Father, a new, true crime musical, this Halloween, October 31 in New York City. The reading is directed by Tinashe Kajese-Bolden (Artistic Director at the Alliance Theatre, The Preacher's Wife). The musical is created by Jacob Ryan Smith, with book, music, and lyrics by Jacob Ryan Smith and Caroline Pernick.

The cast will be led by Grammy Award winner Laura Dreyfuss (Dear Evan Hansen, “The Politician”), Ari Notartomaso(Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, Mean Girls), Austin Scott (Goddess, Hamilton, Girl from North Country), Lucille Lortel Award-Winner Tiffany Mann (Waitress, Be More Chill), Drama Desk Award nominee Wade McCollum (Water for Elephants, Floyd Collins), and Ishmael Gonzalez (&Juliet).

Like Father is a gripping new musical that taps into America's obsession with true crime. The story follows seventeen-year-old Christina Grady, whose private life is thrust into the public eye when a hit podcast uncovers new details about her father's crimes. To reclaim her own narrative, Chris must confront the mother who abandoned her and face the haunting question of whether she's inherited more from her father than she ever realized. Driven by a bold and innovative folk-pop score, Like Father explores obsession, legacy, and the fight to define your own identity.

The creative team also features music director Alejandro Senior, associate director Rachel Sabo-Hedges, stage manager Tia Harewood-Millington, assistant stage manager Giselle Raphaela, and associate music director Adam Beskind, with music assistant & copyist Nick Kassoy. Casting is by Kevin Metzger-Timson, CSA, and Frankie Ramirez, CSA of the TRC Company. General Management is by Westway Studios.

Like Father was a semi-finalist for the Eugene O'Neill New Music Theater Festival and the winner of the inaugural Open Jar Musical Shark Tank. The musical is produced by Howard Alter, Zachary Hausman, and Madison Thompson.

To receive updates and news about the production, visit LikeFatherMusical.com. For more information about the industry-only reading, email: 1031@theWestwayStudios.com.