LaChanze Steps Down as Producer of DREAMGIRLS on Broadway

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



LaChanze has stepped down as a producer of the Broadway revival of Dreamgirls. The Tony Award winner shared to her Instagram story:

"Hey good people - for professional reasons, I have made the difficult decision to step down as a producer on the Broadway revival of Dreamgirls. I wish the team well and will be cheering them from the sidelines. Good luck with auditions, but please share any videos with @dreamgirlsbroadway".

The Tony Award-winning musical Dreamgirls will return to New York in the Fall of 2026 in its first-ever newly directed and choreographed Broadway revival. With a book and lyrics by Tom Eyen and music by Henry Krieger, this new production will be directed and choreographed by five-time Tony Award nominee Camille A. Brown.

To cast the central trio, ‘The Dreams’, the production is embarking on a worldwide talent search. The auditions will take place in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, Detroit, Miami, London, Toronto, Mexico City, Amsterdam, Rome and Paris.

Since its original Broadway premiere at the Imperial Theatre in 1981, Dreamgirls has been hailed as a seismic cultural event and one of the most electrifying musicals of all time. Directed and choreographed by Michael Bennett, the original production fused R&B, soul, and showbiz storytelling like never before, introducing now-legendary hits, including “And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going,” “One Night Only,” and the title anthem “Dreamgirls.”