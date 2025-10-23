Photos: ART OF LEAVING Celebrates Opening Night

 tracker
ART OF LEAVING Celebrates Opening Night

Art of Leaving runs through December 14 at the Alice Griffin Jewel Box Theatre at the Pershing Square Signature Center.

Oct. 23, 2025
Anne Marilyn Lucas’s new comedy, Art of Leaving, just celebrated opening night at the Alice Griffin Jewel Box Theatre at the Pershing Square Signature Center. Directed by Matt Gehring, Art of Leaving stars Alan Ceppos (Felix), Pamela Shaw (Esther), Audrey Heffernan Meyer (Diana), Jordan Lage (Aaron), Molly Chiffer (Caitlyn), and Brian Mason (Jason). The understudies are Lauren Nicole Cipoletti, Kate Hampton, Neal Mayer, and Quinn Nehr.  

Art of Leaving has been called A Doll’s House meets Neil Simon. Inspired by Lucas’s own marriage, the play delivers a fast-paced, laugh-out-loud look at modern love and asks: what does marriage mean now?

Three couples—one in their 20s, one in their 50s, and one in their 70s—find themselves at an unexpected family crossroads. Each generation's definition of what a marriage should be- from a forever commitment to a multiple partner agreement, creates a rollicking roller coaster of comic confusion. At the center are Diana, a lifelong people pleaser and her husband Aaron, who is a devoted follower of a controversial self-help guru whose bestselling book, Male Satisfaction Over 40, promises to help men become “real men again” by shedding all restrictions.

As relationships stretch and snap under new definitions of identity, freedom, and love, Art of Leaving takes a sharply comic—and deeply human—look at the cost of holding on… and of letting go.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski 

Anne Marilyn Lucas

Anne Marilyn Lucas

Bryan Wells, Anne Marilyn Lucas

Bryan Wells, Anne Marilyn Lucas

Matt Gehring, Anne Marilyn Lucas

Matt Gehring, Anne Marilyn Lucas

Matt Gehring

Matt Gehring

Mick Szal

Mick Szal

Brian Furey Morabito

Brian Furey Morabito

Agapi Stassinopoulos

Agapi Stassinopoulos

Rob Manfred, Colleen Manfred

Rob Manfred, Colleen Manfred

Sal Viviano, Liz Larzen

Sal Viviano, Liz Larsen

Sam Gravitte

Sam Gravitte

Sean Wilsey

Sean Wilsey

David Rockwell

David Rockwell

Matt Friend

Matt Friend

Sandra Schoenbart

Sandra Schoenbart

Daniel Meyer

Daniel Meyer

Maria Wirries

Maria Wirries

Kuhoo Verma

Kuhoo Verma

Morgan Higgins

Morgan Higgins

Daniel Meyer, Governor Kathy Hochul

Daniel Meyer, Governor Kathy Hochul

Julie James

Julie James

Christine Baranski

Christine Baranski

Chris Jansing, Christine Baranski

Chris Jansing, Christine Baranski

Nick Schmit, Chris Jansing, Christine Baranski

Nick Schmit, Chris Jansing, Christine Baranski



Videos