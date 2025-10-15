Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 15, 2025- OH, MARY Welcomes Jane Krakowski and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is October 15, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

Good morning, Broadway fans! Wake Up with BroadwayWorld as we bring you all the latest highlights from the stage. Jane Krakowski is taking on the role of ‘Mary Todd Lincoln’ in the Tony-winning comedy Oh, Mary!, and Broadway's recent box office numbers revealed a 17.96% attendance jump (see the grosses here). Magician Rob Lake and Kermit the Frog preview their magical Broadway debut in a new video (watch it!). Plus, tap your feet to the news that Riverdance is launching a massive U.S. tour in 2026!

Also making headlines: see new photos from Not Ready For Prime Time, get the scoop on AI’s impact on Broadway, and check out videos from STEREOPHONIC and The Book Thief. From new productions of CATS in the UK to exciting Broadway extensions and honors for stars like Lin-Manuel Miranda and Ariana DeBose, there’s something for every theatre lover today. Stay tuned for all this and more—and don’t forget to play our Daily Word Game to kickstart your Broadway day!