 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register Games Grosses

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 15, 2025- OH, MARY Welcomes Jane Krakowski and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is October 15, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Oct. 15, 2025
Click Here for More on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 15, 2025- OH, MARY Welcomes Jane Krakowski and More Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is October 15, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

NEW - BWW For You, Personalized Story Picks, Click Here

Good morning, Broadway fans! Wake Up with BroadwayWorld as we bring you all the latest highlights from the stage. Jane Krakowski is taking on the role of ‘Mary Todd Lincoln’ in the Tony-winning comedy Oh, Mary!, and Broadway's recent box office numbers revealed a 17.96% attendance jump (see the grosses here). Magician Rob Lake and Kermit the Frog preview their magical Broadway debut in a new video (watch it!). Plus, tap your feet to the news that Riverdance is launching a massive U.S. tour in 2026!

Also making headlines: see new photos from Not Ready For Prime Time, get the scoop on AI’s impact on Broadway, and check out videos from STEREOPHONIC and The Book Thief. From new productions of CATS in the UK to exciting Broadway extensions and honors for stars like Lin-Manuel Miranda and Ariana DeBose, there’s something for every theatre lover today. Stay tuned for all this and more—and don’t forget to play our Daily Word Game to kickstart your Broadway day!

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet
Wednesday, October 15
Chess begins previews on Broadway
Oh Happy Day begins previews Off-Broadway
Thursday, October 16
Ragtime opens on Broadway
The Front Page
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 15, 2025- OH, MARY Welcomes Jane Krakowski and More Image
Photos: Jane Krakowski, Cheyenne Jackson and More in OH, MARY!

Jane Krakowski will take to the stage as ‘Mary Todd Lincoln’ for the first time in the Tony Award-winning hit comedy, Oh, Mary!. Learn more and see how to purchase tickets.
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 15, 2025- OH, MARY Welcomes Jane Krakowski and More Image
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 10/12/25 - Attendance Up 17.96%

Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 10/12/2025.
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 15, 2025- OH, MARY Welcomes Jane Krakowski and More Image
Video: Rob Lake & Kermit Preview Their Magical Broadway Debut

Rob lake is headed to Broadway for the 2025 holiday season with Rob Lake Magic with Special Guests The Muppets. Watch in this video as both Rob and Kermit chat about what to expect from the magical show.

BroadwayWorld Games Center

 
Must Watch
 
Video: West End STEREOPHONIC Goes Inside the Studio With 'Making Bright'
by Stephi Wild
As Stereophonic enters its final weeks in the West End, a new video has been released featuring the cast in the studio. Check out the video 'Making Bright' here!. (more...)

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 15, 2025- OH, MARY Welcomes Jane Krakowski and More Image Video: THE BOOK THIEF Cast Performs 'Music Nonetheless'
by Stephi Wild
An all new video has been released of the previous cast of THE BOOK THIEF performing the song ‘Music Nonetheless.' The video was released ahead of the musical’s upcoming concerts at the Prince of Wales Theatre on Sunday 19 and Sunday 26 October 2025.. (more...)

Video: Justin Peck and Patricia Delgado Talk BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB on CBS
by Stephi Wild
In a recent video segment, CBS Mornings Plus co-anchor Adriana Diaz sat down with Buena Vista Social Club co-choreographers Justin Peck and Patricia Delgado, a husband-and-wife duo whose personal story is deeply tied to the music.. (more...)

Video: Original HAMILTON Doorman Surprises Anthony Ramos on THE DREW BARRYMORE SHOW
by Stephi Wild
During his recent appearance on the Drew Barrymore Show, original Hamilton cast member Anthony Ramos was surprised with a special guest of his own, Jimmy, the original doorman during Ramos' run in Hamilton. Watch the video here!. (more...)

Watch: Ali Louis Bourzgui and More in THE LOST BOYS 'Have To Have You' Music Video
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The new Broadway musical THE LOST BOYS will be releasing a 3 song EP this October called “The Lost Boys - The Santa Carla Sessions.” Watch a music video here!. (more...)
 
Hot Photos
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 15, 2025- OH, MARY Welcomes Jane Krakowski and More Image Photos: Jared Grimes, Caitlin Houlahan and More in NOT READY FOR PRIME TIME
by Chloe Rabinowitz
NOT READY FOR PRIME TIME, a bold, behind-the-scenes look at the launch of one of America’s most iconic shows, is ow having its New York premiere. Get a first look at photos here!. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 15, 2025- OH, MARY Welcomes Jane Krakowski and More Image Photos: English National Opera's ALBERT HERRING
by Stephi Wild
Production photos have been released for English National Opera's Albert Herring. Performances run 13, 16 October at the London Coliseum and 21, 22 October at Lowry, Salford. Check out the photos here!. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 15, 2025- OH, MARY Welcomes Jane Krakowski and More Image Photos: RAGDOLL at Jermyn Street Theatre.
by Stephi Wild
All new photos have been released from Katherine Moar’s Ragdoll at Jermyn Street Theatre. Check out the photos here and learn more about the production!. (more...)
 
Industry Insights
Lola Tung, Jordan Fisher and More Led Industry Workshop of THE TURNING
by Chloe Rabinowitz
A New York workshop presentation recently took place for the new musical The Turning, with book, music, and lyrics by Zack Zadek, choreography by Chanel DaSilva, music direction by Geoffrey Ko. See who starred in the presentation and learn more!. (more...)
The Entertainment Community Fund Reveals 2025 Alex Dubé Scholarship Program Recipients
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The Entertainment Community Fund has revealed the five recipients of the 2025 Alex Dubé Scholarship Program. Learn more about the fund and about the recipients here. . (more...)
Industry Pro Newsletter: Is AI a Threat to Broadway's Newest Shows?
by Alex Freeman
This week, we're exploring the forces shaping the future of the theatre industry, from technological disruption to fundamental questions about its workforce and leadership. On Broadway, the rise of AI is changing how audiences discover new shows, even as looming labor negotiations, which have drawn the attention of Congress, threaten to halt current ones. At the same time, we're seeing innovative solutions to talent pipeline challenges emerge overseas, while also celebrating the creators and leaders steering the art form forward, from a key artistic appointment in the regional sector to a major international award for a Tony-winning writing team.. (more...)
34 Composers and Librettists Revealed as Ivor Novello Award Nominees
by Stephi Wild
The Ivors Academy has announced the 34 composers and librettists who have been nominated for an Ivor Novello Award. The winners will be announced at The Ivors Classical Awards in November, celebrating the best of contemporary classical music.  . (more...)    
Around the Broadway World
RIVERDANCE Will Launch US Tour in 2026
by Nicole Rosky
RIVERDANCE 30 - The New Generation, the international Irish dance  phenomenon seen by over 30 million people worldwide, will return to the United States in 2026. Launching in Sarasota,  Florida, the new show, RIVERDANCE 30 - The New Generation, will play in 67 American cities from January to June 2026.  . (more...)
New Production of CATS is Coming to Regent's Park Open Air Theatre Ahead of UK Tour
by Stephi Wild
In Summer 2026 a brand-new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's global sensation, CATS, is headed to the outdoor setting of Regent's Park Open Air Theatre, directed and choreographed by Drew McOnie.. (more...)

Lola Tung, Jordan Fisher and More Led Industry Workshop of THE TURNING
by Chloe Rabinowitz
A New York workshop presentation recently took place for the new musical The Turning, with book, music, and lyrics by Zack Zadek, choreography by Chanel DaSilva, music direction by Geoffrey Ko. See who starred in the presentation and learn more!. (more...)

OPERATION MINCEMEAT Extends For Fourth Time on Broadway
by Stephi Wild
The Broadway run of Operation Mincemeat has been extended by four weeks at the Golden Theatre due to demand. The show will now run through March 15, 2026. . (more...)
Uncovered Herbert Kretzmer Letter Reveals He Felt His Work on LES MISERABLES Was Undervalued
by Nicole Rosky
Letters from the late Herbert Kretzmer, recently donated to Cambridge University Library, reveal that the writer, who famously wrote the English-language lyrics for Les Miserables, felt he didn't receive enough credit for his work on the musical masterpiece.. (more...)
Tickets to BUG on Broadway Starring Carrie Coon on Sale Tomorrow
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Tickets for the Broadway premiere of Bug, written by Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize winner Tracy Letts and directed by Tony Award winner David Cromer will be on sale this week. Learn more and see how to purchase tickets!. (more...)
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ariana DeBose, and More Honored With HOLA Awards
by Stephi Wild
The Hispanic Organization of Latin Actors (HOLA) hosted its 50th Anniversary HOLA Awards Gala on October 13 at Manhattan's HK Hall. Learn more about the winners here!. (more...)
New UK Tour of THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME Will Open in Birmingham
by Stephi Wild
Melting Pot and the Birmingham Rep will co-produce a brand-new staging of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, opening in Birmingham next September before embarking on a major UK tour. (more...)
Full Cast Set For UK Premiere of DANIEL'S HUSBAND
by Stephi Wild
Plastered Productions has announced the full cast for Michael McKeever's hit off-Broadway play DANIEL'S HUSBAND which will make its UK Premiere at the Marylebone Theatre.. (more...)
Happy Birthday To...

Gavin Lee

Listen Up


See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"Still we bumble our way
Through life's crazy labyrinth
Barely knowing left from right
Nor right from wrong
And the best that we can do
Is hope a bluebird
Will sing his song
As we stumble along!"

- The Drowsy Chaperone
Next on Stage
Need more Broadway Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

RATE & REVIEW ON MY SHOWS

Maybe Happy Ending
117 ratings

Maybe Happy Ending
Punch
24 ratings

Punch
MJ the Musical
54 ratings

MJ the Musical
Stranger Things: The First Shadow
65 ratings

Stranger Things: The First Shadow

Activate Your MY SHOWS Profile


Videos