Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 15, 2025- OH, MARY Welcomes Jane Krakowski and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is October 15, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
Good morning, Broadway fans! Wake Up with BroadwayWorld as we bring you all the latest highlights from the stage. Jane Krakowski is taking on the role of ‘Mary Todd Lincoln’ in the Tony-winning comedy Oh, Mary!, and Broadway's recent box office numbers revealed a 17.96% attendance jump (see the grosses here). Magician Rob Lake and Kermit the Frog preview their magical Broadway debut in a new video (watch it!). Plus, tap your feet to the news that Riverdance is launching a massive U.S. tour in 2026!
Also making headlines: see new photos from Not Ready For Prime Time, get the scoop on AI’s impact on Broadway, and check out videos from STEREOPHONIC and The Book Thief. From new productions of CATS in the UK to exciting Broadway extensions and honors for stars like Lin-Manuel Miranda and Ariana DeBose, there’s something for every theatre lover today. Stay tuned for all this and more—and don’t forget to play our Daily Word Game to kickstart your Broadway day!
But first...
Photos: Jane Krakowski, Cheyenne Jackson and More in OH, MARY!
Jane Krakowski will take to the stage as ‘Mary Todd Lincoln’ for the first time in the Tony Award-winning hit comedy, Oh, Mary!. Learn more and see how to purchase tickets.
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 10/12/25 - Attendance Up 17.96%
Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 10/12/2025.
Video: Rob Lake & Kermit Preview Their Magical Broadway Debut
Rob lake is headed to Broadway for the 2025 holiday season with Rob Lake Magic with Special Guests The Muppets. Watch in this video as both Rob and Kermit chat about what to expect from the magical show.
|Video: West End STEREOPHONIC Goes Inside the Studio With 'Making Bright'
by Stephi Wild
As Stereophonic enters its final weeks in the West End, a new video has been released featuring the cast in the studio. Check out the video 'Making Bright' here!. (more...)
Video: THE BOOK THIEF Cast Performs 'Music Nonetheless'
Video: Justin Peck and Patricia Delgado Talk BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB on CBS
Video: Original HAMILTON Doorman Surprises Anthony Ramos on THE DREW BARRYMORE SHOW
Watch: Ali Louis Bourzgui and More in THE LOST BOYS 'Have To Have You' Music Video
| Photos: Jared Grimes, Caitlin Houlahan and More in NOT READY FOR PRIME TIME
by Chloe Rabinowitz
NOT READY FOR PRIME TIME, a bold, behind-the-scenes look at the launch of one of America’s most iconic shows, is ow having its New York premiere. Get a first look at photos here!. (more...)
| Photos: English National Opera's ALBERT HERRING
by Stephi Wild
Production photos have been released for English National Opera's Albert Herring. Performances run 13, 16 October at the London Coliseum and 21, 22 October at Lowry, Salford. Check out the photos here!. (more...)
| Photos: RAGDOLL at Jermyn Street Theatre.
by Stephi Wild
All new photos have been released from Katherine Moar’s Ragdoll at Jermyn Street Theatre. Check out the photos here and learn more about the production!. (more...)
Lola Tung, Jordan Fisher and More Led Industry Workshop of THE TURNING
by Chloe Rabinowitz
A New York workshop presentation recently took place for the new musical The Turning, with book, music, and lyrics by Zack Zadek, choreography by Chanel DaSilva, music direction by Geoffrey Ko. See who starred in the presentation and learn more!. (more...)
