Photos: Jane Krakowski, Cheyenne Jackson and More in OH, MARY!

Jane Krakowski will take to the stage tonight as ‘Mary Todd Lincoln’ for the first time in the Tony Award-winning hit comedy, Oh, Mary!. Get a first look at photos here!

Krakowski will be joined by Cheyenne Jackson as ‘Mary’s Teacher’ and John-Andrew Morrison as ‘Mary’s Husband’ for performances through December 7, 2025 at the historic Lyceum Theatre.

The cast also features Jenn Harris (‘Mary’s Chaperone’) and Martin Landry (‘Mary’s Husband’s Assistant’). Hannah Solow, Julian Manjerico, and Sean Peter Forte complete the company.

Written by Tony Award winner Cole Escola, and directed by Tony Award winner Sam Pinkleton, Oh, Mary! opened on Broadway on July 11, 2024 at the Lyceum Theatre, where it became the first show in the theater’s 121-year history to gross more than $1,000,000 in a single week. Oh, Mary! has since broken its own box office record twelve times, and became the first show of the 2024-25 Broadway season to recoup its investment. Oh, Mary! is produced on Broadway by Kevin McCollum & Lucas McMahon and Mike Lavoie & Carlee Briglia.

Photo credit: Emilio Madrid