Video: Original HAMILTON Doorman Surprises Anthony Ramos on THE DREW BARRYMORE SHOW

During his recent appearance on the Drew Barrymore Show, original Hamilton cast member Anthony Ramos was surprised with a special guest of his own. Appearing in the audience of the show was Jimmy, the original doorman during Ramos' run in Hamilton.

"Always, he was like, 'hey kid' when I walk in," Ramos got emotional while recalling. "I was 23, it was my first Broadway show."

Check out the video!

Anthony Ramos is appearing in the 2025 film A House of Dynamite. The stage and screen star shot to global fame when he originated the dual role of John Laurens and Philip Hamilton in Hamilton.

Ramos played a supporting role in A Star Is Born (2018), and starred in the musical film In the Heights (2021), earning him a nomination for the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor – Motion Picture Musical or Comedy. Other credits include the action film Transformers: Rise of the Beasts (2023), and the disaster film Twisters (2024).