Lola Tung, Jordan Fisher and More Led Industry Workshop of THE TURNING

The workshop presentations took place on Friday, October 10 and Saturday, October 11 in New York City and were by invitation only.
A New York workshop presentation recently took place for the new musical The Turning, with book, music, and lyrics by Zack Zadek, choreography by Chanel DaSilva, music direction by Geoffrey Ko, and directed by and developed with Drama Desk Award winner Sammi Cannold. Casting is by Benton Whitley and Peter Dunn of Whitley Theatrical.
The cast was led by Lola Tung, star of the hit Amazon Prime series, The Summer I Turned Pretty; Jordan Fisher of Broadway’s Hamilton, Hadestown, and Moulin Rouge! The Musical; Khaila Wilcoxon from Broadway’s Redwood, Six: The Musical, and Hadestown; and Jane Bruce, known for her work in Broadway’s Harry Potter and Jagged Little Pill.
Completing the workshop cast were Yazmin DeJesus, Hillary Fisher (Broadway: The Notebook), Warren Egypt Franklin (National Tour: Hamilton), Will Hastreiter, Erica Ito (National Tour: Wicked), Phoenix Assata Lafreniere, Mark Mauriello (NYTW: Endlings, ART: The Lily’s Revenge), Luli Mitchell (National Tour: A Christmas Story), Tyley Ross (Broadway: Finding Neverland, Miss Saigon), Monet Sabel (National Tour: Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), Carson Stewart (Broadway: The Notebook), Tory Trowbridge (Broadway: The Cher Show, An American Paris), Keith White (Broadway: A Bronx Tale: The Musical, TV: Degrassi High), and Bryce Williams.
An exhilarating, original musical mystery driven by a lush folk score, The Turning follows best friends Gracie and Nora, who leave Los Angeles for a secluded wellness retreat in California’s sequoia groves. As seductive self-help rituals test the limits of their courage and their friendship, they find themselves facing a dangerous paradox – how far are we willing to go to heal?
Writer Zack Zadek said, “The Turning is a fully original folk musical designed to be a thrill ride from beginning to end. Playing in this kind of genre sandbox – both musically and narratively – is my favorite thing to do. It was beyond exciting to collaborate with this group of theatre artists at the top of their craft to let this very first audience in on the mystery, and I can’t wait for more people to meet these characters soon.”
Center Theatre Group presented this workshop of The Turning in association with Benton Whitley and Mark Lunsford. Previous developmental support from Discovering Broadway, Turnkey Theatrical, Manhattan School of Music, The Johnny Mercer Writers Grove at Goodspeed Musicals, and the Eugene O'Neill Theater Center.
