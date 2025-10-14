Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ariana DeBose, and More Honored With HOLA Awards

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Hispanic Organization of Latin Actors (HOLA) hosted its 50th Anniversary HOLA Awards Gala on October 13 at Manhattan's HK Hall, marking five decades of support for Hispanic and Latino artists in the performing arts. The evening brought together luminaries from theater, film, television, and Broadway, and presented the 2025 theater nominees and winners in a vibrant ceremony hosted by Broadway star Bianca Marroquín (Chicago) and Emmy-winning presenter Frank DiLella (NY1, On Stage).

Under the creative direction of renowned director and choreographer Luis Salgado (On Your Feet!, In the Heights, Ragtime, Beautiful), the ceremony delivered memorable artistic moments and celebrated the careers that have transformed the Latino theatrical landscape in the United States.

During the gala, acclaimed singer and actor Rubén Blades joined HOLA on stage to present the Raúl Juliá HOLA Founders Award to Lin-Manuel Miranda, creator of the musicals Hamilton and In the Heights. The honor recognized his extraordinary contributions to the performing arts and his steadfast commitment to elevating Latino voices in theater, film, and television. Likewise, Ariana DeBose received the 2025 HOLA Rita Moreno Award for Excellence from her close friend and television host Ana Navarro, for her exceptional talent, trailblazing leadership, and impact on the representation of the Hispanic and Latino community in the entertainment industry.

The night also celebrated recent Latino achievements on Broadway and beyond. Multiple Grammy winner and 2025 Tony nominee for the original score of Real Women Have Curves – The Musical, Joy Huerta, received the HOLA Excellence in Music Award after becoming, in 2025, the first Mexican woman to compose the original score of a Broadway musical and to earn a Tony nomination—an award presented with moving words by Florencia Cuenca, who was part of the musical's acclaimed cast.



INTAR Theatre was honored with the HOLA Award for Excellence in Theater for its enduring legacy as it approaches its 60th anniversary in 2026 and for the historic appointment of Nidia Medina as its first artistic director. Special Awards went to Ahoradespués for the exceptionally poetic work of its director, playwright, cast, and production team at IATI Theater, and to Colectivo Apacheta's Gaviota for honoring and elevating the Spanish language through its powerful production BAM. The Broadway production Buena Vista Social Club was recognized with distinctions for Patricia Delgado (HOLA Graciela Daniele Excellence in Choreography Award) and Leonardo Reyna (HOLA Elizabeth Peña Breakthrough Artist Award).

Full List of Award Winners

GILBERTO ZALDÍVAR AWARD FOR OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION

Manifest Destiny – Teatro LATEA & Split/Decision



OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN PLAYWRITING

Christin Eve Cato – O.K.!

Luis Quintero – Medea: Re-Versed



OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN DIRECTING

Manuel Ortiz – Manifest Destiny



OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN THEATRICAL DESIGN

Manifest Destiny (Teatro LATEA & Split/Decision)

Attilio Rigotti – Set, Sound, Projections Design

Miguel Valderrama – Lighting Design



OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY AN ENSEMBLE CAST

O.K.! (INTAR Theatre)

Yadira Correa

Danaya Esperanza

Cristina Pitter

Claudia Ramos Jordán



OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A LEAD ACTOR

Tony Macy-Pérez – Domino Effect



OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A SUPPORTING ACTOR

Gredivel Vásquez – Las Vidas Rotas