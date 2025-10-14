OPERATION MINCEMEAT Extends For Fourth Time on Broadway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Broadway run of Operation Mincemeat has been extended by four weeks at the Golden Theatre due to demand. The show will now run through March 15, 2026.

This is the fourth extension for the musical, which was originally scheduled to run for 16 weeks only.

Exclusively for superfans on the mailing list, the production is launching the “Operation Early Bird” pre-sale on Monday, October 27, running for 24 hours. Tickets will be available at $79, $129, and $179, with fan-favorite front two-row seats priced at $79. To sign up for the mailing list, click here.

General on sale begins Tuesday, October 28. Tickets are available at Telecharge.com or by phone at 212-239-6200. For more information, please visit operationbroadway.com.

Across 1,569 performances - from its origins on the London Fringe to the West End and now Broadway, where the show runs simultaneously - Operation Mincemeat has cultivated a fervent fanbase, affectionately dubbed “Mincefluencers.” On Broadway alone, more than 2,000 audience members - roughly one in fifty - have bought tickets for multiple performances, including 53 superfans who have purchased tickets for ten or more shows.

In Operation Mincemeat, it’s 1943, and the Allied Forces are on the ropes. Luckily, they’ve got a trick up their sleeve. Well, not up their sleeve, per se, but rather inside the pocket of a stolen corpse. Equal parts farce, thriller, and Ian Fleming-style spy caper (with an assist from Mr. Fleming himself), Operation Mincemeat tells the wildly improbable and hilarious true story of the covert operation that turned the tide of WWII.

Directed by Robert Hastie, Operation Mincemeat began performances on Broadway on February 15 and is currently playing at the historic Golden Theatre (252 West 45th Street).

Starring in Operation Mincemeat are David Cumming, Claire-Marie Hall, Natasha Hodgson, Jak Malone, and Zoë Roberts, who have reprised their original, acclaimed performances for the musical’s Broadway (American) premiere.

Operation Mincemeat is produced on Broadway and in the West End by Avalon (in association with SpitLip). The show was commissioned by New Diorama Theatre, co-commissioned by The Lowry, and also supported by the Rhinebeck Writers Retreat.