Video: Justin Peck and Patricia Delgado Talk BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB on CBS

In a recent video segment, CBS Mornings Plus co-anchor Adriana Diaz sat down with Buena Vista Social Club co-choreographers Justin Peck and Patricia Delgado, a husband-and-wife duo whose personal story is deeply tied to the music.

The duo talked about the show, which has found success on Broadway, earning five Tony Awards this year.

Check out the video!

About Buena Vista Social Club

Buena Vista Social Club has made history as the first Broadway production to feature songs performed entirely in Spanish, while the dialogue remains in English. Buena Vista Social Club won 5 Tony Awards including Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical (Natalie Venetia Belcon), Best Sound Design of a Musical (Jonathan Deans), Best Choreography (Patricia Delgado & Justin Peck), and Best Orchestrations (Marco Paguia). A Special Tony Award was awarded to the musicians who make up the band of Buena Vista Social Club - Marco Paguia (Music Director, Conductor/Piano); David Oquendo (Associate Music Director, Guitar); Renesito Avich (Tres); Gustavo Schartz (Bass); Javier Días, Román Diaz, Mauricio Herrera (Percussion); Jesus Ricardo (Trumpet); Eddie Venegas (Trombone); Hery Paz (Woodwinds); Leonardo Reyna (Piano).

With a book by Tony Nominee Marco Ramirez (Drama Desk Award, The Royale), Tony-nominated director Saheem Ali (Fat Ham) leads an ensemble of visionary performing artists, including a Special Tony Award-winning band of renowned musicians from across the globe to tell the legendary story of the artists who recorded the original album. Buena Vista Social Club features the soul-stirring music of Cuba’s golden age, choreography by Tony Award winners Patricia Delgado and Justin Peck (Illinoise, Steven Spielberg's West Side Story).

Step into the heart of Cuba, beyond the glitz of the Tropicana, to a place where blazing trumpets and sizzling guitars set the dance floor on fire. Here, the sound of Havana is born—and one woman's remarkable journey begins.