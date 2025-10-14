Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 10/12/25 - Attendance Up 17.96%

Click Here for More on BROADWAY GROSSES

Click below to access all the Broadway grosses from all the shows for the week ending 10/12/2025 in BroadwayWorld's grosses section.

Also, you will find information on each show's historical grosses, cumulative grosses and other statistics on how each show stacked up this week and in the past.

Of note this week: BEETLEJUICE opened at the Palace on 10/8. RAGTIME is in previews at the Beaumont and opens on 10/16. LIBERATION began previews at the Jones and opens on 10/28. LITTLE BEAR RIDGE ROAD began previews at the Booth and opens on 10/30. THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES began previews at the St. James and opens on 11/9. THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES had two previews with 1,635 seats and two previews with 1,311 seats this week, for a total capacity of 5,892. As this report cannot accommodate both capacities, the number of seats is displayed as 1,473. DEATH BECOMES HER is reporting ($1,608,670) is the production’s highest grossing week ever, since they began performances almost exactly one year ago in October 2024.

ART had a nine-performance week. Indigenous Peoples' Day/Columbus Day weekend fell within this week. (Last season, it fell within Week 21.)

Up for the week by attendance (% of capacity) was: CHICAGO (18.8%), SIX: THE MUSICAL (16.6%), THE GREAT GATSBY (12.9%), OPERATION MINCEMEAT: A NEW MUSICAL (12.8%), THE OUTSIDERS (12.6%), HELL'S KITCHEN (12%), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD (7.2%), STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW (6.8%), & JULIET (6.7%), HADESTOWN (5%), BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB (4.8%), MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL (4.1%), DEATH BECOMES HER (3.9%), MAYBE HAPPY ENDING (3.6%), THE BOOK OF MORMON (3.3%), ALADDIN (3.3%), MJ (3.2%), MAMMA MIA! (2%), THE LION KING (1.6%), OH, MARY! (1%), JUST IN TIME (0.7%), ART (0.4%),

Down for the week by attendance (% of capacity) was: PUNCH (-10.2%),

This week, 31 shows played on Broadway, with 276,625 tickets sold and a total gross of $39,416,736. The average ticket price was $142.49.

This was up the number of shows as last week. Compared to last week, attendance was up 17.96%. On the sales front, overall grosses were up 25.42% vs. last week. This week's average ticket price of $142.49 is up $8.47 compared to last week.



Top 5 by This Week Gross

HAMILTON: $4,042,906

WICKED: $2,542,300

THE LION KING: $2,272,236

WAITING FOR GODOT: $1,823,751

ART: $1,764,317





Bottom 5 by This Week Gross

PUNCH ($302,144), OPERATION MINCEMEAT: A NEW MUSICAL ($776,638), SIX: THE MUSICAL ($783,178), CHICAGO ($787,873), HELL'S KITCHEN ($899,412)





Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

WICKED: $487,379

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD: $338,116

THE LION KING: $335,788

THE OUTSIDERS: $333,524

HAMILTON: $299,304





Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

WAITING FOR GODOT ($-42,219), JUST IN TIME ($23,530), OH, MARY! ($55,730), PUNCH ($71,968), MAYBE HAPPY ENDING ($122,779)





Top 5 by Average Ticket Price

HAMILTON: $376.01

JUST IN TIME: $238.32

WAITING FOR GODOT: $234.05

ART: $196.63

THE LION KING: $167.80





Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price

PUNCH ($83.21), HELL'S KITCHEN ($92.16), THE GREAT GATSBY ($97.82), ALADDIN ($101.76), STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW ($105.73)





Top 5 by % of Total Seats Filled

JUST IN TIME: 103.5%

HAMILTON: 101.5%

MAMMA MIA!: 100.9%

MAYBE HAPPY ENDING: 100.7%

WICKED: 100%





Bottom 5 % of Total Seats Filled

PUNCH (71.3%), STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW (75.3%), HELL'S KITCHEN (83.7%), CHICAGO (85.2%), SIX: THE MUSICAL (88.7%)





Top 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week

CHICAGO: 1622

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD: 1582

THE GREAT GATSBY: 1530

HELL'S KITCHEN: 1402

SIX: THE MUSICAL: 1374





Bottom 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week

PUNCH (-524),



That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld makes no guarantee as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..