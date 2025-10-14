New Production of CATS is Coming to Regent's Park Open Air Theatre Ahead of UK Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



In Summer 2026 a brand-new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's global sensation, CATS, is headed to the outdoor setting of Regent's Park Open Air Theatre, directed and choreographed by Drew McOnie.

With music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and based on Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats by T.S. Eliot, this production of CATS will run at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre from 25 July – 12 September 2026 [with a press night on 6 August 2026].

It will then embark on a major UK tour through to July 2027, opening in Plymouth before visiting Hull, Birmingham, Manchester, Bristol, Llandudno and Glasgow with further venues to be announced.

CATS is produced by Regent's Park Open Air Theatre with Michael Harrison for Lloyd Webber Harrison Musicals as part of Drew McOnie's second season as Artistic Director. It marks the third Andrew Lloyd Webber title produced by the venue in the last 10 years following the Olivier-Award winning revival of Jesus Christ Superstar (choreographed by McOnie) in 2016, 2017 and 2020, and Evita in 2019.

Lloyd Webber Harrison Musicals' recent productions include the acclaimed, hit production of Evita at The London Palladium, the Olivier-Award and Tony-Award winning revival of SUNSET BLVD., and Starlight Express, which has just extended for the sixth time at Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre.

From Euston station to Victoria Grove, the strays and rebels of London gather under the Jellicle moon in the hope they'll be the chosen one. And each of them asks, because each of them dares, who will it be?



With a legendary score featuring Old Deuteronomy, Macavity: The Mystery Cat, The Jellicle Ball and the chart-topping hit Memory, this brand-new production of CATS, directed and choreographed by Regent's Park Open Air Theatre Artistic Director Drew McOnie (Brigadoon, Jesus Christ Superstar), is sure to be one of the theatrical events of 2026. Casting and full creative team to be announced.

CATS is one of the longest-running shows in West End and Broadway history. The show originally premiered at the New London Theatre in 1981, where it played for 21 record-breaking years and almost 9,000 performances. The ground-breaking production was the winner of the Olivier and Evening Standard Awards for Best Musical. In 1983, the Broadway production became the recipient of seven Tony awards including Best Musical. It ran for 18 years.

Since its world premiere, CATS has been presented in over 54 countries, has been translated into 23 languages and has been seen by more than 77 million people worldwide. The Broadway cast recording won a Grammy Award for Best Cast Album. In 2026, CATS will also embark on 2 major international tours, and CATS: The Jellicle Ball will make its Broadway debut at the Broadhurst Theater.

Drew McOnie said: “As for many dancers in the industry, CATS was a transformative experience for me and as a former cast member it's thrilling to be directing and choreographing this brand-new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's iconic musical. I can't wait to share this much-loved piece with a new generation of audiences both in the stunning outdoor setting of Regent's Park Open Air Theatre and in theatres across the UK. With the production heading out on tour, we are delighted that it will reach audiences across the country after its London run, continuing our commitment to working with partners – in this case the brilliant Michael Harrison – to ensure our work is seen by as many as possible beyond our home in Regent's Park.”

Andrew Lloyd Webber said: “I am very excited to see a totally new production of CATS back on the stage where it belongs. I can think of no-one better than Drew McOnie to bring a new vision to the world of the Jellicles.”

Michael Harrison said: “I am delighted that we will be presenting a brand new production of CATS next summer. Drew is an outstanding artist and it has long felt destined that he would one day reinvent this great musical. Andrew and I are excited to be working with him and his team at Regent's Park, and we look forward to the Jellicle Moon shining brightly on this thrilling new production in the splendour of the Open Air Theatre and at major theatres across the country as part of the new UK tour.”

Tickets for CATS go on sale to members on 23 October and to general public on 28 October.