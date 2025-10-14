Watch: Ali Louis Bourzgui and More in THE LOST BOYS 'Have To Have You' Music Video

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The new Broadway musical THE LOST BOYS will be releasing a 3 song EP this October called “The Lost Boys - The Santa Carla Sessions.” With music & lyrics by The Rescues, the 3 track EP will include “Belong to Someone” featuring LJ Benet, “Wild” featuring Caissie Levy with guest artist Patrick Wilson, and “Have to Have You” featuring Ali Louis Bourzgui, Maria Wirries, Brian Flores, Sean Grandillo, and Dean Maupin and guest artist Slash (Guns N’ Roses). The EP is being released by Republic Records/Verve Records. “Have to Have You” is currently available to stream, with the official music video available here!

The additional tracks, “Wild” and “Belong to Someone,” will be available to stream beginning Friday, October 31.

THE LOST BOYS begins preview performances Friday, March 27, 2026, at the Palace Theatre with an official opening on Sunday, April 26, 2026. THE LOST BOYS will star Caissie Levy as ‘Lucy Emerson,’ LJ Benet as ‘Michael Emerson,’ Ali Louis Bourzgui as ‘David,’ Benjamin Pajak as ‘Sam Emerson,’ Maria Wirries as ‘Star,’ Paul Alexander Nolan as ‘Max,’ Jennifer Duka as ‘Alan Frog,’ Miguel Gil as ‘Edgar Frog,’ Brian Flores as ‘Marko,’ Sean Grandillo as ‘Dwayne,’ and Dean Maupin as ‘Paul.’