Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 27, 2025- Revisit Thanksgiving Day Parade Performances and More!

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is November 27, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! We’ve got all the stage scoop you need to start your day. The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and its dazzling Broadway showstoppers are in the spotlight as we look back on some of the best parade performances ever. If you’re planning your parade-watch, be sure to check out our complete guide to performers and more for this year’s big event. There’s also a sneak peek inside The Shops at Columbus Circle as Broadway magic returns for the holidays, plus show-stopping videos like Elaine Hendrix dancing to A CHORUS LINE on Dancing With the Stars and a delightful Muppets take on WICKED. Catch up on all these stories and a roundup of fresh photos, industry news, regional coverage, and reviews from around the BroadwayWorld. Let’s dive in!