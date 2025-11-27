Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 27, 2025- Revisit Thanksgiving Day Parade Performances and More!

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is November 27, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is November 27, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
NEW - BWW For You, Personalized Story Picks, Click Here
Good morning, BroadwayWorld! We’ve got all the stage scoop you need to start your day. The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and its dazzling Broadway showstoppers are in the spotlight as we look back on some of the best parade performances ever. If you’re planning your parade-watch, be sure to check out our complete guide to performers and more for this year’s big event. There’s also a sneak peek inside The Shops at Columbus Circle as Broadway magic returns for the holidays, plus show-stopping videos like Elaine Hendrix dancing to A CHORUS LINE on Dancing With the Stars and a delightful Muppets take on WICKED. Catch up on all these stories and a roundup of fresh photos, industry news, regional coverage, and reviews from around the BroadwayWorld. Let’s dive in!
But first...
|The Front Page
|
Video: The 50 Best Broadway Performances from the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Take a trip down memory lane with our 40 favorite parade performances of years gone by! The Parade is known for bringing may of our favorite Broadway shows and performances to the small screen and our editors have battled it out to pick their favorites.
|
Video: Inside The Shops at Columbus Circle's Holiday Shopping
While Broadway magic is returning to The Shops at Columbus Circle with the beloved Broadway Under the Stars series this holiday season, find out what else the world-famous shopping center has to offer! Watch a video from inside now.
|
Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2025: Guide to Performers, Route, and How to Watch Live
Whether you plan to enjoy the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade from the hustle and bustle of the sidewalks or the cozy comfort of your couch, we've got the full scoop on what to watch for, when to look for it, and how!
|Must Watch
| Video: Elaine Hendrix Performs A CHORUS LINE Freestyle on DANCING WITH THE STARS
by Michael Major
Watch a video of Elaine Hendrix performing a freestyle to 'I Hope I Get It' from A Chorus Line. Choreographed by Alan Bersten, the dance also featured cameos from Lisa Ann Walter and Andy Richter.. (more...)
| Video: Hear the Muppets Sing WICKED In New Parody Recording
by Michael Major
In honor of the Wicked movie, online creator Ricky Downes III has released a new parody video of the Muppets singing the musical. In a new video, the Muppets perform their own rendition of songs like 'Defying Gravity' and 'For Good.'. (more...)
| Video: Watch Highlights From MAYBE HAPPY ENDING in Korea
by Michael Major
Watch new video footage of Maybe Happy Ending in Korea, featuring Kim Jae-bum as Oliver, Jeon Mi-do and Choi Soo-jin as Claire, and Ko Hoon-jeong as James! The musical celebrates its 10th anniversary at Doosan Art Center, Yeonkang Hall.. (more...)
|Hot Photos
| Photos: Tina Fey Visits Jane Krakowski and the Cast of OH, MARY!
by Bruce Glikas
It was a 30 Rock reunion at a recent performance of Oh, Mary! as Tina Fey stopped by to pay a visit to Jane Krakowski and the cast. Check out photos here!. (more...)
| Photos: Mary Kate Morrissey, Samantha Williams and More in FROZEN at Paper Mill Playhouse
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Paper Mill Playhouse is bringing Disney’s Frozen to audiences this holiday season. You can now get a first look at production photos, featuring Mary Kate Morrissey and more. . (more...)
| Photos: Reese Witherspoon, Orfeh and Gayle King Visit THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES
by Bruce Glikas
Get a first look at photos of Reese Witherspoon, Orfeh and Gayle King visiting Kristin Chenoweth backstage at The Queen of Versailles at the St. James Theatre on Broadway!. (more...)
|Industry Insights
|Around the Broadway World
Voting Open for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Rhode Island Awards
by BWW Awards
Voting is now open for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Rhode Island Awards. The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025.. (more...)
Jinkx Monsoon Will Star as Judy Garland in END OF THE RAINBOW in London
by Stephi Wild
Jinkx Monsoon will play Judy Garland in a strictly limited run of Peter Quilter's END OF THE RAINBOW, at Soho Theatre Walthamstow next year. Learn more here!. (more...)
|
"Food, glorious food!
Videos