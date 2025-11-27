 tracker
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 27, 2025- Revisit Thanksgiving Day Parade Performances and More!

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is November 27, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Nov. 27, 2025
Good morning, BroadwayWorld! We’ve got all the stage scoop you need to start your day. The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and its dazzling Broadway showstoppers are in the spotlight as we look back on some of the best parade performances ever. If you’re planning your parade-watch, be sure to check out our complete guide to performers and more for this year’s big event. There’s also a sneak peek inside The Shops at Columbus Circle as Broadway magic returns for the holidays, plus show-stopping videos like Elaine Hendrix dancing to A CHORUS LINE on Dancing With the Stars and a delightful Muppets take on WICKED. Catch up on all these stories and a roundup of fresh photos, industry news, regional coverage, and reviews from around the BroadwayWorld. Let’s dive in!

But first...

 
The Front Page
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 27, 2025- Revisit Thanksgiving Day Parade Performances and More! Image
Video: The 50 Best Broadway Performances from the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Take a trip down memory lane with our 40 favorite parade performances of years gone by! The Parade is known for bringing may of our favorite Broadway shows and performances to the small screen and our editors have battled it out to pick their favorites. 
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 27, 2025- Revisit Thanksgiving Day Parade Performances and More! Image
Video: Inside The Shops at Columbus Circle's Holiday Shopping

While Broadway magic is returning to The Shops at Columbus Circle with the beloved Broadway Under the Stars series this holiday season, find out what else the world-famous shopping center has to offer! Watch a video from inside now.
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 27, 2025- Revisit Thanksgiving Day Parade Performances and More! Image
Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2025: Guide to Performers, Route, and How to Watch Live

Whether you plan to enjoy the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade from the hustle and bustle of the sidewalks or the cozy comfort of your couch, we've got the full scoop on what to watch for, when to look for it, and how!

Must Watch
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 27, 2025- Revisit Thanksgiving Day Parade Performances and More! Image Video: Elaine Hendrix Performs A CHORUS LINE Freestyle on DANCING WITH THE STARS
by Michael Major
Watch a video of Elaine Hendrix performing a freestyle to 'I Hope I Get It' from A Chorus Line. Choreographed by Alan Bersten, the dance also featured cameos from Lisa Ann Walter and Andy Richter.. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 27, 2025- Revisit Thanksgiving Day Parade Performances and More! Image Video: Hear the Muppets Sing WICKED In New Parody Recording
by Michael Major
In honor of the Wicked movie, online creator Ricky Downes III has released a new parody video of the Muppets singing the musical. In a new video, the Muppets perform their own rendition of songs like 'Defying Gravity' and 'For Good.'. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 27, 2025- Revisit Thanksgiving Day Parade Performances and More! Image Video: Watch Highlights From MAYBE HAPPY ENDING in Korea
by Michael Major
Watch new video footage of Maybe Happy Ending in Korea, featuring Kim Jae-bum as Oliver, Jeon Mi-do and Choi Soo-jin as Claire, and Ko Hoon-jeong as James! The musical celebrates its 10th anniversary at Doosan Art Center, Yeonkang Hall.. (more...)
 
Hot Photos
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 27, 2025- Revisit Thanksgiving Day Parade Performances and More! Image Photos: Tina Fey Visits Jane Krakowski and the Cast of OH, MARY!
by Bruce Glikas
It was a 30 Rock reunion at a recent performance of Oh, Mary! as Tina Fey stopped by to pay a visit to Jane Krakowski and the cast. Check out photos here!. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 27, 2025- Revisit Thanksgiving Day Parade Performances and More! Image Photos: Mary Kate Morrissey, Samantha Williams and More in FROZEN at Paper Mill Playhouse
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Paper Mill Playhouse is bringing Disney’s Frozen to audiences this holiday season. You can now get a first look at production photos, featuring Mary Kate Morrissey and more. . (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 27, 2025- Revisit Thanksgiving Day Parade Performances and More! Image Photos: Reese Witherspoon, Orfeh and Gayle King Visit THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES
by Bruce Glikas
Get a first look at photos of Reese Witherspoon, Orfeh and Gayle King visiting Kristin Chenoweth backstage at The Queen of Versailles at the St. James Theatre on Broadway!. (more...)
 
Industry Insights
Studiocanal Launches Stage Division
by Stephi Wild
STUDIOCANAL has announced STUDIOCANAL ON STAGE, emphasising STUDIOCANAL’s focus on IP and the continued exploitation of their catalogue with more than 9 400 titles from 60 countries spanning 100 years of film history.. (more...)
TRU to Present 'What I Am Thankful For: Focusing On The Positive (in Spite Of It All)'
by Chloe Rabinowitz
A dependable haven for artists in isolation, Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is celebrating its fifth year of non-stop weekly Community Gatherings. Up next is What I Am Thankful for: Focusing on the Positive (in Spite of It All). . (more...)    
Around the Broadway World
Voting Open for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Sacramento Awards
by BWW Awards
Voting is now open for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Sacramento Awards. The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025.. (more...)
WICKED: FOR GOOD Scores Second-Best Monday in November at the Box Office
by Josh Sharpe
Following a record-breaking opening weekend, Wicked: For Good remained strong at the box office into the new week, bringing in $14.7 million on Monday in North America.. (more...)

Voting Open for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Rhode Island Awards
by BWW Awards
Voting is now open for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Rhode Island Awards. The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025.. (more...)

Jinkx Monsoon Will Star as Judy Garland in END OF THE RAINBOW in London
by Stephi Wild
Jinkx Monsoon will play Judy Garland in a strictly limited run of Peter Quilter's END OF THE RAINBOW, at Soho Theatre Walthamstow next year. Learn more here!. (more...)

Robyn Hurder Will Return to CHICAGO Next Month
by Stephi Wild
Tony Award nominee Robyn Hurder is set to return to the cell block! Hurder will return to the role of “Velma Kelly” in the Broadway cast of Chicago next month. Learn more here!. (more...)
Zohran Mamdani Names Arts and Culture Transition Committee
by Chloe Rabinowitz
New York City mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani has named an arts and culture transition committee. The committee features 28 members, including Kamilah Forbes, Executive Producer of the Apollo Theatre and more.. (more...)
Review: BALLET SHOES, National Theatre
by Christiana Rose
The National Theatre offers a truly enchanting festive treat with Ballet Shoes which returns to the Olivier under the confident and imaginative direction of Katy Rudd. Kendall Feaver’s new version of Noel Streatfeild’s beloved novel feels both timeless and refreshingly alive, delivered with intelligence and a deep understanding of the story’s levels and enduring charm.. (more...)
Review: DAVID COPPERFIELD, Jermyn Street Theatre
by Clementine Scott
This David Copperfield is far more than a cheap facsimile of its source material. There is room here for all the observational humour of Dickens’ writing, but also for all the pains and lessons of growing up.. (more...)
HERE THERE ARE BLUEBERRIES Announces Initial UK Cast at Stratford East
by A.A. Cristi
HERE THERE ARE BLUEBERRIES will make its UK premiere at Stratford East in early 2026, marking a major new collaboration with Tectonic Theater Project. The production brings Moisés Kaufman and Amanda Gronich’s acclaimed work to London following celebrated runs in the U.S.. (more...)
Review: A CHRISTMAS CAROL, Starring Paul Hilton
by Aliya Al-Hassan
For many, Christmas cannot begin until The Old Vic is staging Jack Thorne's A Christmas Carol. This year's iteration shows yet again why it is a festive must-see. Brimming with emotion, but never tipping into mawkishness, it will make you laugh, cry and gasp with child-like wonder, no matter what your age. What more could you want from a Christmas show?. (more...)
Video: Tom Hanks Discusses the Joys of Performing Live in THIS WORLD OF TOMORROW
by Josh Sharpe
Oscar-winner Tom Hanks is in New York for the fall, starring in This World of Tomorrow at The Shed, a new play he co-wrote. During a recent visit to Late Night with Seth Meyers, the beloved actor spoke about the rewarding process of performing in live theater as an actor. Watch the interview now. . (more...)
Voting Open for the 2025 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards
by BWW Awards
Voting is now open for the 2025 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards. The 2025 Regional Awards honour regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025.. (more...)

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"Food, glorious food!
What wouldn't we give for
That extra bit more
That's all that we live for!"

- Oliver!

