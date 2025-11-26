TRU to Present 'What I Am Thankful For: Focusing On The Positive (in Spite Of It All)'

A dependable haven for artists in isolation, Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is celebrating its fifth year of non-stop weekly Community Gatherings, having offered to date over 250 conversations and unlimited camaraderie since April 17, 2020. TRU hosts these Community Gatherings every Friday at 5pm ET via Zoom, originally presented to explore the creation of art and theater in the time of COVID-19, and now to ensure that these crucial conversations continue going forward.

Click here to receive this Friday's Zoom link. These gatherings are a service for the theater community and are offered free for TRU members; non-members may also attend for free, but we ask that non-members help keep us running by buying a ticket, making a donation or joining as a member.

11/28 - What I Am Thankful for: Focusing on the Positive (in Spite of It All).

"It's just us" gathering of community and friends in celebration of Thanksgiving. In the room: R.K. Greene, producer (Beau the Musical, Harmony, Peter and the Starcatcher, The Lightning Thief tour, Farinelli and the King, A Time to Kill, Cougar: The Musical, Room Service); John Lant, off-Broadway producer (Frankenstein, Wicked Frozen, Lili Marlene, Fabulous), TRU board member; Sandy Silverberg, producer (The Way Out, TRU reading of Control of the Dirt), TRU Board Chair. We'll talk about coping with the current political climate, and focus on what we can do to stay centered, creative and productive. Click here to register and receive the zoom link.

UPCOMING

12/5 - One Native American Artist's Approach to Theater: Creative Sovereignty.

In the room: Tara Moses (citizen of Seminole Nation of Oklahoma, Mvskoke), director, multi award-winning playwright, and co-founder of Groundwater Arts, a US-based artist collaborative committed to reenvisioning the arts field through a climate justice lens. Equally concerned with the fair treatment of our planet as well as equitable treatment of the multiple populations that inhabit it, Tara will talk about finding her rightful place as an artist, and how decolonization offers a path towards more equal opportunities. She'll reference a new endeavor from Groundwater Arts, the publication of Start with the Ground: a journal on decolonization ..... Click here to read more, register and receive the zoom link.

12/12 - Two Views of the Latiné Arts Community: Chicago and NYC.

In the room: Christin Cato, NYC actor, playwright (Sancocho, O.K.!), freelance writer, dramaturg and educator, 2025 HOLA award for Outstanding Achievement in Playwriting; Justine Bayod Espoz/Torito Arts, arts journalist, producer and performing arts curator, advocate for diversity in the Chicago arts community. What are the challenges to creating genuine inclusion in the melting pot of American arts culture, and have the current strict immigration policies had an effect? Has progress been made in gaining acceptance of authentic latiné voices? ... Click here to read more, register and receive the zoom link.

More information about upcoming interviews is available at: truonline.org/tru-community-gathering.