Video: Tom Hanks Discusses the Joys of Performing Live in THIS WORLD OF TOMORROW





Oscar winner Tom Hanks is in New York for the fall, starring in This World of Tomorrow at The Shed, a new play he co-wrote based on two of his published short stories. During a recent visit to Late Night with Seth Meyers, the beloved actor spoke about the rewarding process of performing in live theater as an actor.

"You start at the beginning every night, and you go through to the very end and you're always discovering something new," said Hanks. " I wrote it and I'm in it and someone says a line, and I look at him during the show and say, 'You said that? Is that what that means? Well, this is going to change the line I say in another three pages because you said it like that." And it ends up just being the greatest life, to a degree, that an actor can have."

Watch the interview where Hanks also talks about being on The Love Boat, filming his famous line in A League of Their Own, and how his fellow cast members took pictures with he and Toy Story co-star Tim Allen after a recent performance of his play.

Previews for This World of Tomorrow began on October 30 in The Shed’s Griffin Theater with an opening night on November 18 as The Shed’s 2025 Gala. The production closes on December 21.

This World of Tomorrow is a new play by Tom Hanks and James Glossman, based on short stories written by Hanks, and directed by Tony Award winner Kenny Leon. This World of Tomorrow features Hanks in the lead role of Bert Allenberry alongside Kelli O’Hara. Also joining the cast are: Kerry Bishé, Kayli Carter, Paul Murphy, Jamie Ann Romero, Lee Aaron Rosen, Jay O. Sanders, Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Donald Webber Jr., and Michelle Wilson.

This World of Tomorrow tells the story of Bert Allenberry, a forlorn scientist from the future who embarks on a time-traveling quest for true love, returning again, and again, and again to one special day at the 1939 World’s Fair in Queens, New York.