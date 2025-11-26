Video: Inside The Shops at Columbus Circle's Holiday Shopping





While Broadway magic is returning to The Shops at Columbus Circle with the beloved Broadway Under the Stars series this holiday season, find out what else the world-famous shopping center has to offer!

Head inside The Shops at Columbus circle to see an inside look at what they have to offer, including stores like Diptyque, La Maison du Chocolat, J. Crew, Paper Source, and more. Marketing director Adelaide Kolb also gives more insight to what musical theatre fans can expect from the Broadway Under the Stars concert series.

"It's reall a fantastic event. It's a really intimate series with some of your favorite shows on Broadway," she said to BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge.

Aside from shopping and dining, The Shops at Columbus Circle also offers several holiday experiences, including wreath-making, ornament painting, an immersive holiday cabaret show for adults, visits with Santa, and more.

Performances in future weeks will include the casts of Operation Mincemeat, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York), Six, The Queen of Versailles, and more! View the full 2025 schedule.

Situated in the heart of Manhattan, The Shops at Columbus Circle is an iconic destination for shopping, dining, and entertainment-loved by locals and visitors alike. With over 40 specialty retailers, including J.Crew and Hugo Boss, and more than 10 restaurants and bars ranging from casual Parisian-style cafes, to acclaimed Michelin-starred dining, the center offers something for every taste. It also includes essential neighborhood staples like a 59,000-square-foot Whole Foods Market and a 40,000-square-foot Equinox Fitness Club. With sweeping views of Central Park, it’s where style, flavor, and culture converge.

From November 10 through January 4, Holiday Under The Stars returns with a season full of festive experiences at The Shops at Columbus Circle. Featuring 300,000 twinkling lights and 44 illuminated stars, the center transforms into a dazzling kaleidoscope of color. In the Great Room, color-changing stars perform choreographed light shows every 30 minutes from 5PM to midnight, set against shimmering garlands. In addition to the Broadway performances, guests can enjoy interactive workshops, family-friendly experiences, Santa’s Secret cabaret shows, elevated shopping and dining, and more – making it a truly magical holiday experience.