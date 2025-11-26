Robyn Hurder Will Return to CHICAGO Next Month

Tony Award nominee Robyn Hurder is set to return to the cell block! Hurder will return to the role of “Velma Kelly” in the Broadway cast of Chicago next month. She will begin performances on Monday, December 15 and continue through Sunday, January 11, at the Ambassador Theatre.

About Chicago

With a legendary book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, Chicago is now the #1 longest-running American musical in Broadway history.

The current cast of Chicago features Kate Baldwin as Roxie Hart, Sophie Carmen-Jones as Velma Kelly, Tam Mutu as Billy Flynn, Alex Newell as Matron “Mama” Morton, Raymond Bokhour as Amos Hart and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine. The cast also includes Zach Bravo, David Bushman, Max Clayton, Jennifer Dunne, Jessica Ernest, Arian Keddell, James T. Lane, Marty Lawson, Joseph London, Barrett Martin, Sharon Moore, Drew Nellessen, Celina Nightengale, Kristen Faith Oei, Denny Paschall, Mikayla Renfrow, Sean Samuels, Samantha Sturm.

Produced by Barry and Fran Weissler, Chicago is the winner of six 1997 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Cast Recording.

Directed by Tony Award winner Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Tony Award winner Ann Reinking, Chicago features set design by Tony Award winner John Lee Beatty, costume design by Tony Award winner William Ivey Long, lighting design by Tony Award winner Ken Billington, sound design by Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer, casting by ARC/Duncan Stewart, CSA & Patrick Maravilla, CSA and Executive Producer Alecia Parker.

Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago’s slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.

About Robyn Hurder

Broadway: Smash (Ivy Lynn) *Drama League Nom, Chita Award, Moulin Rouge, The Musical (Nini) *Tony Nominee, Chita Award Nominee, A Beautiful Noise (Marcia Murphey) *Drama Desk Nominee, Chita Award, Nice Work If You Can Get It (Jeannie Muldoon), Grease (Marty) Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (Violet). NYCC/ Encores: 75th Anniversary Gala Production of A Chorus Line (Cassie), The New Yorkers (Lola McGee), Paint Your Wagon (Cherry Jourdell). National Tours: A Chorus Line (Cassie), Starlight Express (Pearl). Selected Regional: Ogunquit Playhouse: High Society (Tracy Lord), 5th Avenue Theatre: Kiss Me Kate (Lois/Bianca) Drury Lane: Crazy For You (Polly Baker), Shakespeare Theatre Company: Kiss Me Kate (Lois/Bianca) *Helen Hayes Award, Film/TV: “The Equalizer” (CBS), “Fosse/Verdon” (FX) Management: The Rosenzweig Group.