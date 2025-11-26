Video: Hear the Muppets Sing WICKED In New Parody Recording





In honor of the Wicked movie, online creator Ricky Downes III has released a new parody video of The Muppets singing the iconic musical. In a new video on YouTube, The Muppets perform their own rendition of songs like "Defying Gravity" and "For Good."

The recording includes Kermit the Frog as Elphaba Thropp, Miss Piggy as Glinda the Good Witch, Fozzie Bear as Fozyero, The Great Gonzo as Boq, Camilla the Chicken as Nessarose Thropp, Janice as Madame Morrible, Animal as The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, The Swedish Chef as Chef Dillamond, Rowlf the Dog as The Cowardly Lion, Sam the Eagle as Witch’s Father, Gladys the Cow as the Witch’s Mother, Pepe the King Prawn as Midwife, Scooter as the Ozian Offical, Dr. Bunsen Honeydew as the Wiz-o-mania Narrator, and Beaker as the Overture Soloist.

The new video also features a crossover of other Jim Henson properties, including Nicky, Rod, and Trekkie Monster from Avenue Q as Wiz-o-mania Players and the Cast of Sesame Street (Elmo, The Count, Cookie Monster, Big Bird, Ernie, Bert, Grover, Oscar the Grouch) as Munchkins.

The new video is Downes' followup to Hamilton, which he released in 2020 after the filmed version of the musical was released on Disney+.