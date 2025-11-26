WICKED: FOR GOOD Scores Second-Best Monday in November at the Box Office

Click Here for More on WICKED Film

Following a record-breaking opening weekend, Wicked: For Good remained strong at the box office into the new week. According to Deadline, the blockbuster hit brought in $14.7 million on Monday in North America.

This is the second-best Monday ever for a film in November, only coming in below Wicked: Part One, which accumulated $15.77 million in 2024. The Monday showings performed ahead of the previous non-Wicked record holder, Frozen 2, which saw a Monday gross of $12.77 million in 2019.

This now brings Wicked: For Good to $161.7 million over four days domestically, which is over 26% better than Wicked. BroadwayWorld previously reported that the new film brought in $150 million in North America, plus $76 million internationally, bringing its global total to $226 million during its opening weekend. Wicked: For Good marks the biggest opening weekend for a film based on a Broadway musical, beating a record set by the first film last year.

Wicked: Part One film brought in $112.5 million during its opening weekend in 2024. By the end of its theatrical run, it grossed over $756 million worldwide. Domestically, it became one of the top 50 highest-grossing movies in the United States of all time, and was also the highest-grossing movie based on a Broadway musical in the U.S. upon its release.

Wicked: For Good picks up after the 2024 blockbuster. Elphaba, now demonized as The Wicked Witch of the West, lives in exile, hidden within the Ozian forest while continuing her fight for the freedom of Oz’s silenced Animals and desperately trying to expose the truth she knows about The Wizard.

Wicked: For Good, now in theaters, stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. Other cast members include Tony-nominee Colman Domingo as the voice of the Cowardly Lion and Sharon D. Clarke (Caroline, or Change) as the voice of Elphaba’s childhood nanny, Dulcibear.

