Jinkx Monsoon Will Star as Judy Garland in END OF THE RAINBOW in London

Jinkx Monsoon will play Judy Garland in a strictly limited run of Peter Quilter's END OF THE RAINBOW, at Soho Theatre Walthamstow from 15 May until 21 June 2026. Tickets on sale at 10.00am on Thursday 4 December.

Presale will open at 10.00am on Wednesday 3 December. Sign up here.

London, 1968. At the legendary Talk of the Town, Garland readies herself for a series of concerts that will both captivate and haunt. The world adores her, yet behind the glittering spotlight lies a fierce struggle for control, survival, and the relentless drive to perform at whatever the cost.

Blending the voice, the sparkle, the chaos, and some of Garland's most unforgettable songs, END OF THE RAINBOW is a theatrical depiction of Judy Garland in the final chapter of her life. Pulling back the curtain on Hollywood's sweetheart and revealing a life lived under the relentless gaze of fame, where every triumph and heartbreak is played out in technicolour. Witness and celebrate Garland's extraordinary talent, resilience, and the human story behind the legend in a performance that will stay with you long after the lights go down.

Jinkx Monsoon said: “Judy Garland came into my life, like many, through entertainment, but she stays in my life because of her story. We know all too well the toll that fame took from her. Looking back, we can see more clearly the many factors that played a part in her storied life. I know people know me for impressions and imitation, but I'm thrilled for this chance to explore beyond the laughter and into the heart of why we still think so much about Judy today. Her tale is one that we can't forget, especially as women in entertainment are still fighting for autonomy and agency in their own careers. I'm ready to bring new aspects of her story to the stage, and to share what I find so tragically beautiful about her life, with my UK audiences.”

The producers said: “Lambert Jackson are so thrilled to announce Jinkx Monsoon in our production of End of the Rainbow. Jinkx stepping into the role of Judy perfectly captures her extraordinary talent, humour and truly honours her legacy in Peter Quilter's remarkable play. End of the Rainbow is full of heart, endurance and that unmistakable razor-sharp Judy wit. We look forward to working with the wonderful Soho Theatre in their state-of-the-art new Walthamstow theatre and sharing this show with audiences.”

Steve Lock, Head of Comedy at Soho Theatre, said: “Jinkx made her UK debut at Soho Theatre in 2016 in The Vaudevillians and we were instantly blown away by her comic brilliance and undeniable star quality. Since then, we've worked with Jinkx on multiple sold-out Soho Theatre runs, UK tours, and most recently a smash-hit Edinburgh Festival Fringe run in 2022. She has gone on to become a Broadway star, and we are so excited to see her make her debut on our biggest stage in Walthamstow, exactly 10 years after first working together.”

About Jinkx Monsoon

Jinkx Monsoon (Hera Lilith Hoffer) is an award-winning actress, comedian, recording artist, and the first and only drag queen to win RuPaul's Drag Race twice. In just two years, she has become a Broadway breakout star and box office draw with critically-acclaimed performances including Mary Todd Lincoln in the Tony-winning smash hit, Oh, Mary! (where she sold out her entire 8-week run), Matron "Mama" Morton in Chicago (where she broke box office records during an extended 10-week run), Audrey in Little Shop of Horrors off-Broadway opposite Corbin Bleu, and Ruth in the Tony-nominated revival, Pirates! The Penzance Musical - which landed Jinkx her first Drama League Award nomination. Variety hailed her performance as a "triumph" adding, "Broadway should be honored to have her gracing the boards, as she is sure to be canonized as one of the all-time comedy greats.”

In addition to Broadway, Jinkx blew audiences away last year with her masterful and frightening performance as Maestro on the beloved British sci-fi series Doctor Who (BBC / Disney+). She has toured the world performing original cabaret shows with music partner Major Scales, including the hit Off-Broadway sensation The Vaudevillians, as well as six international tours of the wildly successful The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show with longtime collaborator and RuPaul's Drag Race alum BenDeLaCreme. In 2023, she embarked on her first major concert tour with a live band titled "Jinkx Monsoon: Everything at Stake" which performed in sold-out theaters across 44 cities, and in 2025 she headlined her first Carnegie Hall concert which also sold out.

Additional accolades include the Gregory Award for her portrayal of Hedwig in Hedwig and the Angry Inch and The MAC Award for original show, The Ginger Snapped. As a recording artist, Jinkx has released three critically-hailed albums of original music written by Major Scales including The Virgo Odyssey, The Inevitable Album and The Ginger Snapped.

As a voice actor, Jinkx has voiced characters for animated shows such as "Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake" (playing the iconic character Lemongrab), "Steven Universe" (playing Emerald), "Helluva Boss," "Mighty Magiswords," "Bravest Warriors," and more.

Jinkx first garnered an international fan base following her win on RuPaul's Drag Race Season 5 (2013), and continued her winning streak on RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7 (2022) where she was crowned “Queen of All Queens,” winning the competition against all previous winners.