Photos: Tina Fey Visits Jane Krakowski and the Cast of OH, MARY!

It was a 30 Rock reunion at a recent performance of Oh, Mary! as Tina Fey stopped by to pay a visit to Jane Krakowski and the cast. Fey posed backstage with her former 30 Rock costar, who currently stars in the title role in the production. Check out photos below!

Jane Krakowski will continue her run as ‘Mary Todd Lincoln’ in the Tony Award-winning hit comedy, Oh, Mary!, alongside her castmates Cheyenne Jackson (‘Mary’s Teacher’) and John-Andrew Morrison (‘Mary’s Husband’), through January 4, 2026.

Directed by 2025 Tony Award winner Sam Pinkleton, Oh, Mary! opened on Broadway on July 11, 2024 at the Lyceum Theatre, where it became the first show in the theater’s 121-year history to gross more than $1,000,000 in a single week. Oh, Mary! has since broken its own box office record twelve times, and became the first show of the 2024-25 Broadway season to recoup its investment.

Oh, Mary! is produced on Broadway by Kevin McCollum & Lucas McMahon and Mike Lavoie & Carlee Briglia with Bob Boyett, The Council, Jean Doumanian Productions, Nicole Eisenberg, Jay Marcus & George Strus, Irony Point, Richard Batchelder/Bradley Reynolds, Tyler Mount/Tommy Doyle, Nelson & Tao, Palomares & Rosenberg, and Showtown Productions.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas