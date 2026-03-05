Photos: Tom Felton Visits HARRY POTTER Co-Star Daniel Radcliffe at EVERY BRILLIANT THING

There was a special Harry Potter reunion at Every Brilliant Thing on Broadway. Tom Felton – who played 'Draco Malfoy' in the film and currently reprises on Broadway – visited Daniel Radcliffe at his new Broadway show. Felton took to Instagram to share photos from his backstage visit.

"Broomsticks to Broadway," Felton captioned the post.

Every Brilliant Thing marks the first time Radcliffe returns to the stage since his 2024 Tony Award win for his role in the record-breaking run of Merrily We Roll Along. Every Brilliant Thing opens on Thursday, March 12, for a limited thirteen-week engagement through May 24, 2026 at The Hudson Theatre (141 W 44th Street).

Every Brilliant Thing is an exhilarating and heartwarming play, in which a man looks back at his life and the glimmers of hope that carried him through. All told through a list of every wonderful, beautiful, and delightful thing—big, small, and everything in between—that makes life worth living. This one-of-a-kind solo show, which has been performed across the globe in over 80 countries on stages of all sizes—and for an HBO Special starring co-creator Jonny Donahoe—makes its long-awaited Broadway premiere following a hit season @sohoplace in London’s West End.

Felton, who portrayed Malfoy in all eight Harry Potter films, returns to the role for the first time in nearly 15 years for a 26-week engagement through May 10, 2026. The production currently runs at the Lyric Theatre.

Since its world premiere in London in 2016, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has sold over 11 million tickets worldwide and earned 60 major honors, including nine Laurence Olivier Awards and six Tony Awards, both including Best Play. The production holds the Guinness World Record as the highest-grossing non-musical play in Broadway history, with more than $430 million in total sales and 3.5 million tickets sold, making it the third-longest running play in Broadway history.



Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas