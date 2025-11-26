Video: Elaine Hendrix Performs A CHORUS LINE Freestyle on DANCING WITH THE STARS





Elaine Hendrix brought Broadway to the ballroom with her final Dancing With the Stars routine. During last night's finale, Hendrix performed a freestyle to "I Hope I Get It" from A Chorus Line. Choreographed by Alan Bersten, the dance also featured cameos from Lisa Ann Walter and Andy Richter.

Hendrix came in fifth place on this season of Dancing With the Stars. The winner of season 34 was Robert Irwin. This season also included a special "Wicked Night," featuring the songs of the iconic musical and film. Watch all of the routines from the special episode here.

Hendrix is best known for her roles in Disney’s The Parent Trap as Meredith Blake, Superstar, and Romy & Michele's High School Reunion. She most recently served as a producer on the Off-Broadway production of Ginger Twinsies. She will star in OFC Creations' Hello, Dolly! in January 2026.

Her television credits include Dynasty, Friends, Two and a Half Men, Criminal Minds, CSI, Transparent, and Maron. She has appeared in stage productions including Designing Women, Steel Magnolias, A Streetcar Named Desire, and the Off-Broadway production of It’s Just Sex.