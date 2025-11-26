Zohran Mamdani Names Arts and Culture Transition Committee

Arts News Now has reported that New York City mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani has named an arts and culture transition committee.

The committee features 28 members, including Elizabeth Alexander, the president of the Mellon Foundation; Ruba Katrib, chief curator and director of curatorial affairs at MoMA PS1; Kamilah Forbes, Executive Producer of The Apollo Theatre and more.

The full transition committee includes Hiba Abid, New York Public Library; Elizabeth Alexander, Mellon Foundation; Suroosh Alvi, Vice; Jessica Baker, Vodoor Snug Harbor Cultural Center & Botanical Garden; Alexis Bittar, Jewelry Designer; Rocky Bucano, Hip Hop Museum; Gonzalo Casals, Culture & Arts Policy Institute; Carolyn Concepcion, ARTNOIR; Colm Dillane, KidSuper; Kimberly Drew, Pace Gallery; Atiba Edwards, Brooklyn Children’s Museum; Kamilah Forbes, Apollo Theatre; Lisa Gold, Asian American Arts Alliance; Jenna Hamed, curator and book maker; Kemi Ilesanmi, KG1; Wes Jackson, BRIC; Ruba Katrib, MoMA PS1; Coco Killingsworth, Cultural Institutions Group; Mino Lora, The Peoples Theatre; Patricia McGregor, NY Theatre Workshop; Lydia Pilcher, Cine Mosaic; Victoria Rogers, Leadership Strategist; Hal Rosenbluth, Kaufman Astoria Studios; Legacy Russell, the Kitchen; Kenny Savoca, IATSE 161; Hannah Traore, Hannah Traore Gallery; Diya Vij, Powerhouse Arts; Dennis Walcott, Queens Library.

Mamdani's election as New York City Mayor was celebrated by Actors’ Equity Association, with the organization stating, "During the campaign, Zohran Mamdani made clear he understood how important the live arts are to the city's economy and our way of life. We look forward to finally working with a mayor who stands with us not when it is easy, but during the hard times, like our contract fights, and who will partner, showcase and amplify how arts workers make New York City the greatest city in the world."